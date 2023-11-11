Wordle today: Hint and answer #875 for Saturday, November 11

The answer to today's Wordle is only a quick click away if you need a hand—go on, we promise we won't tell. Prefer something a little less direct? You've got it. Keep scrolling and you'll soon find our general tips and tricks, as well as a helpful hint for the November 11 (875) game.

Well, that was confusing. I didn't have all that much to work with until I was halfway down the board today, and what I did have didn't exactly cause today's Wordle answer to leap out at me. I ended up having to experiment with the letters I had left, rearranging them in my mind until I finally found a valid word that fit around the few greens I did have.

Today's Wordle hint

Wordle today: A hint for Saturday, November 11

The answer today is a sweet alcoholic drink made by mixing spirits, sugar or honey, and hot water. More of a slow evening drink than something to chug on a night out.

Is there a double letter in Wordle today?

Yes, a letter is used twice in today's Wordle.

Wordle help: 3 tips for beating Wordle every day

If there's one thing better than playing Wordle, it's playing Wordle well, which is why I'm going to share a few quick tips to help set you on the path to success:

A good opener contains a balanced mix of unique vowels and consonants.

A tactical second guess helps to narrow down the pool of letters quickly.

The solution may contain repeat letters.

There's no time pressure beyond making sure it's done by midnight. So there's no reason not to treat the game like a casual newspaper crossword and come back to it later if you're coming up blank.

Today's Wordle answer

What is today's Wordle answer?

Need a hand? Here you go. The answer to the November 11 (875) Wordle is TODDY.

Previous answers

The last 10 Wordle answers

The more past Wordle answers you can cram into your memory banks, the better your chances of guessing today's Wordle answer without accidentally picking a solution that's already been used. Past Wordle answers can also give you some excellent ideas for fun starting words that keep your daily puzzle solving fresh.

Here are some recent Wordle solutions:

November 10: LEASH

LEASH November 9: GLAZE

GLAZE November 8: NINJA

NINJA November 7: LIMIT

LIMIT November 6: TRADE

TRADE November 5: FLARE

FLARE November 4: MANIA

MANIA November 3: ARDOR

ARDOR November 2: UNTIL

UNTIL November 1: NOISE

Learn more about Wordle

Every day Wordle presents you with six rows of five boxes, and it's up to you to work out which secret five-letter word is hiding inside them.

You'll want to start with a strong word like ALERT—something containing multiple vowels, common consonants, and no repeat letters. Hit Enter and the boxes will show you which letters you've got right or wrong. If a box turns ⬛️, it means that letter isn't in the secret word at all. 🟨 means the letter is in the word, but not in that position. 🟩 means you've got the right letter in the right spot.

You'll want your second go to compliment the first, using another "good" word to cover any common letters you missed last time while also trying to avoid any letter you now know for a fact isn't present in today's answer.

After that it's just a case of using what you've learned to narrow your guesses down to the right word. You have six tries in total and can only use real words (so no filling the boxes with EEEEE to see if there's an E). Don't forget letters can repeat too (ex: BOOKS).

If you need any further advice feel free to check out our Wordle tips , and if you'd like to find out which words have already been used you can scroll to the relevant section above.