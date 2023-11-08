Wordle today: Hint and answer #872 for Wednesday, November 8

Keep your Wordle win streak heading in the right direction. Whether you're looking for a quick clue to point your guesses towards today's answer without giving the game away, or would love to have the November 8 (872) solution handed to you on a plate, you'll find all the help you need below.

I spent most of today's game trying to get a stubborn yellow to turn green—it just didn't want to fit into any of the spaces I expected it to. Luckily for me this over-focused panic led me to a few other key letters along the way, and eventually, on the very last row, today's Wordle answer.

Today's Wordle hint

Wordle today: A hint for Wednesday, November 8

This word might make you think of sneaky Japanese assassins dressed head to toe in black—or teenage turtles.

Is there a double letter in Wordle today?

Yes, a letter is repeated in today's puzzle.

Wordle help: 3 tips for beating Wordle every day

Playing Wordle well is like achieving a small victory every day—who doesn't like a well-earned winning streak in a game you enjoy? If you're new to the daily word game, or just want a refresher, I'm going to share a few quick tips to help set you on the path to success:

You want a balanced mix of unique consonants and vowels in your opening word.

A solid second guess helps to narrow down the pool of letters quickly.

The answer could contain letters more than once.

There's no time pressure beyond making sure it's done by the end of the day. If you're struggling to find the answer or a tactical word for your next guess, there's no harm in coming back to it later on.

Today's Wordle answer

What is today's Wordle answer?

Let's keep you winning. The answer to the November 8 (872) Wordle is NINJA.

Previous Wordle answers

The last 10 Wordle answers

Knowing previous Wordle solutions can be helpful in eliminating current possibilities. It's unlikely a word will be repeated and you can find inspiration for guesses or starting words that may be eluding you.

Here are some recent Wordle answers:

November 7: LIMIT

November 6: TRADE

November 5: FLARE

November 4: MANIA

November 3: ARDOR

November 2: UNTIL

November 1: NOISE

October 31: BLEAK

October 30: GRAIL

October 29: PHONY

Learn more about Wordle

Wordle gives you six rows of five boxes each day, and it's your job to work out which five-letter word is hiding by eliminating or confirming the letters it contains.

Starting with a strong word like LEASH—something containing multiple vowels, common consonants, and no repeat letters—is a good place to start. Once you hit Enter, the boxes will show you which letters you've got right or wrong. If a box turns ⬛️, it means that letter isn't in the secret word at all. 🟨 means the letter is in the word, but not in that position. 🟩 means you've got the right letter in the right spot.

Your second go should compliment the starting word, using another "good" guess to cover any common letters you missed last time while also trying to avoid any letter you now know for a fact isn't present in today's answer. After that, it's just a case of using what you've learned to narrow your guesses down to the right word. You have six tries in total and can only use real words (so no filling the boxes with EEEEE to see if there's an E). Don't forget letters can repeat too (ex: BOOKS).

If you need any further advice feel free to check out our Wordle tips , and if you'd like to find out which words have already been used, you can scroll to the relevant section above.