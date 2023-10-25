Wordle today: Hint and answer #858 for Wednesday, October 25

Win today's Wordle with our help. The answer is only a quick scroll away if you're in a hurry or out of options, and a helpful clue for the October 25 (858) game is waiting below if you'd rather have a gentle nudge in the right direction. However you want to play, we can give you a hand.

I seriously embarrassed myself today. About midway down today's Wordle I found myself with a neat little group of three green letters—and no idea what to do with them. There was no word at all that used those letters in that order, as far as my brain was concerned. It didn't exist. Wordle had gone wr-oh of course. The answer was so obvious I feel I should burn my keyboard in shame. Don't tell anyone, OK?

Today's Wordle hint

Wordle today: A hint for Wednesday, October 25

If you did something again and hoped to succeed, or perhaps tried to do something one more time, you might describe the act using this word.

Is there a double letter in Wordle today?

Yes, there is a double letter in today's puzzle.

Wordle help: 3 tips for beating Wordle every day

Playing Wordle well is like achieving a small victory every day—who doesn't like a well-earned winning streak in a game you enjoy? If you're new to the daily word game, or just want a refresher, I'm going to share a few quick tips to help set you on the path to success:

You want a balanced mix of unique consonants and vowels in your opening word.

A solid second guess helps to narrow down the pool of letters quickly.

The answer could contain letters more than once.

There's no time pressure beyond making sure it's done by the end of the day. If you're struggling to find the answer or a tactical word for your next guess, there's no harm in coming back to it later on.

Today's Wordle answer

What is today's Wordle answer?

Let's give you a helping hand. The answer to the October 25 (858) Wordle is RETRY.

Previous Wordle answers

The last 10 Wordle answers

Knowing previous Wordle solutions can be helpful in eliminating current possibilities. It's unlikely a word will be repeated and you can find inspiration for guesses or starting words that may be eluding you.

Here are some recent Wordle answers:

October 24: CAUSE

CAUSE October 23: TEMPO

TEMPO October 22: GIVEN

GIVEN October 21: SMIRK

SMIRK October 20: OCCUR

OCCUR October 19: SPLAT

SPLAT October 18: MERCY

MERCY October 17: ADULT

ADULT October 16: GRAPH

GRAPH October 15: LEAKY

Learn more about Wordle

Wordle gives you six rows of five boxes each day, and it's your job to work out which five-letter word is hiding by eliminating or confirming the letters it contains.

Starting with a strong word like LEASH—something containing multiple vowels, common consonants, and no repeat letters—is a good place to start. Once you hit Enter, the boxes will show you which letters you've got right or wrong. If a box turns ⬛️, it means that letter isn't in the secret word at all. 🟨 means the letter is in the word, but not in that position. 🟩 means you've got the right letter in the right spot.

Your second go should compliment the starting word, using another "good" guess to cover any common letters you missed last time while also trying to avoid any letter you now know for a fact isn't present in today's answer. After that, it's just a case of using what you've learned to narrow your guesses down to the right word. You have six tries in total and can only use real words (so no filling the boxes with EEEEE to see if there's an E). Don't forget letters can repeat too (ex: BOOKS).

If you need any further advice feel free to check out our Wordle tips , and if you'd like to find out which words have already been used, you can scroll to the relevant section above.