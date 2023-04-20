Wordle hint and answer #670: Thursday, April 20

Whether you've been playing Wordle (opens in new tab) since the very beginning or it's your first game, you're sure to find all the help and advice you want right here. Need the answer in a hurry? Not a problem—just click or scroll straight to it. Did you just need a little nudge in the right direction? Great: you'll find a fresh clue for the April 20 (670) Wordle below.

I decided to go with an opener I don't normally use today, and somehow it immediately turned over three of the five letters I needed to find. I'd got the answer in two—great stuff—although now I have to wait longer than usual for tomorrow's Wordle fix.

Wordle hint

(Image credit: Josh Wardle)

A Wordle hint for Thursday, April 20

Today's answer is most commonly used to describe the shallow and usually round dishes food is often served on, but it can also be used for other flattish objects too, from armour to the moveable areas that make up the Earth's crust. There are two vowels to find today.

Is there a double letter in today's Wordle?

No letters are used twice in today's puzzle.

Wordle help: 3 tips for beating Wordle every day

If you're new to the daily Wordle puzzle or you just want a refresher after taking a break, I'll share some quick tips to help you win. There's nothing quite like a small victory to set you up for the rest of the day.

A mix of unique consonants and vowels makes for a solid opening word.

A tactical second guess should let you narrow down the pool of letters quickly.

There may be a repeat letter in the answer.

You're not up against a timer, so you've got all the time in the world—well, until midnight—to find the winning word. If you're stuck, there's no shame in coming back to the puzzle later in the day and finishing it up when you've cleared your head.

Today's Wordle answer

(Image credit: Future)

What is the #670 Wordle answer?

One guess left? Don't worry about it. The answer to the April 20 (670) Wordle is PLATE.

Previous answers

The last 10 Wordle answers

Keeping track of the last handful of Wordle answers can help to eliminate current possibilities. It's also handy for inspiring opening words or subsequent guesses if you're short on ideas for the day.

Here are the last 10 Wordle answers:

April 19: THUMP

THUMP April 18: HOUND

HOUND April 17: WHIFF

WHIFF April 16: DWELT

DWELT April 15: AGONY

AGONY April 14: THIEF

THIEF April 13: CARAT

CARAT April 12: BORAX

BORAX April 11: QUALM

QUALM April 10: UNDER

Learn more about Wordle

(Image credit: Nurphoto via Getty)

Wordle presents you with six rows of five boxes every day and the aim is to figure out the correct five-letter word by entering guesses and eliminating or confirming individual letters.

Getting off to a good start with a strong word (opens in new tab) like ARISE—something containing multiple vowels, common consonants, and no repeat letters—is a good tactic. Once you hit Enter, the boxes will show you which letters you've got right or wrong. If a box turns ⬛️, it means that letter isn't in the secret word at all. 🟨 means the letter is in the word, but not in that position. 🟩 means you've got the right letter in the right spot.

Your second guess should compliment the starting word, using another "good" word to cover any common letters you missed last time while also trying to avoid any letter you now know for a fact isn't present in today's answer. With a bit of luck, you should have some coloured squares to work with and set you on the right path.

After that, it's just a case of using what you've learned to narrow your guesses down to the right word. You have six tries in total and can only use real words (so no filling the boxes with EEEEE to see if there's an E). Don't forget letters can repeat too (ex: BOOKS).

If you need any further advice feel free to check out our Wordle tips (opens in new tab), and if you'd like to find out which words have already been used, you can scroll to the relevant section above.