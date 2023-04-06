Wordle hint and answer #656: Thursday, April 6

Salvage what could've been a surefire loss with the answer to today's Wordle (opens in new tab), improve your daily guesses with our helpful tips, advice, and archives, or read a clue for the April 6 (656) game designed to point you in the right direction. However you like to play Wordle, this guide has you covered.

I couldn't believe it: my very first go today revealed one green and three yellow letters. I was so close, yet still so far. I knew I had…OK, almost had, everything I needed to solve this in two goes. I couldn't mess this up. And somehow, I didn't. That was it—today's Wordle in two.

Wordle hint

(Image credit: Josh Wardle)

A Wordle hint for Thursday, April 6

Almost any thriving plant, tree, or generally foliage-heavy area could be described using today's answer. The number of leaves around is the key: there's got to be a lot of lush, green growth for something to be called _____. You'll need to find two vowels to solve this one.

Is there a double letter in today's Wordle?

There are no repeat letters in today's Wordle.

Wordle help: 3 tips for beating Wordle every day

If you're new to the daily Wordle puzzle or you just want a refresher after taking a break, I'll share some quick tips to help you win. There's nothing quite like a small victory to set you up for the rest of the day.

A mix of unique consonants and vowels makes for a solid opening word.

A tactical second guess should let you narrow down the pool of letters quickly.

There may be a repeat letter in the answer.

You're not up against a timer, so you've got all the time in the world—well, until midnight—to find the winning word. If you're stuck, there's no shame in coming back to the puzzle later in the day and finishing it up when you've cleared your head.

Today's Wordle answer

(Image credit: Future)

What is the #656 Wordle answer?

Everyone needs a little help from time to time. The answer to the April 6 (656) Wordle is LEAFY.

Previous answers

The last 10 Wordle answers

Keeping track of the last handful of Wordle answers can help to eliminate current possibilities. It's also handy for inspiring opening words or subsequent guesses if you're short on ideas for the day.

Here are the last 10 Wordle answers:

April 5: SMASH

SMASH April 4: RATIO

RATIO April 3: FLORA

FLORA April 2: STOCK

STOCK April 1: MARCH

MARCH March 31: EVERY

EVERY March 30: BREAD

BREAD March 29: BESET

BESET March 28: HURRY

HURRY March 27: GUANO

Learn more about Wordle

(Image credit: Nurphoto via Getty)

Wordle presents you with six rows of five boxes every day and the aim is to figure out the correct five-letter word by entering guesses and eliminating or confirming individual letters.

Getting off to a good start with a strong word (opens in new tab) like ARISE—something containing multiple vowels, common consonants, and no repeat letters—is a good tactic. Once you hit Enter, the boxes will show you which letters you've got right or wrong. If a box turns ⬛️, it means that letter isn't in the secret word at all. 🟨 means the letter is in the word, but not in that position. 🟩 means you've got the right letter in the right spot.

Your second guess should compliment the starting word, using another "good" word to cover any common letters you missed last time while also trying to avoid any letter you now know for a fact isn't present in today's answer. With a bit of luck, you should have some coloured squares to work with and set you on the right path.

After that, it's just a case of using what you've learned to narrow your guesses down to the right word. You have six tries in total and can only use real words (so no filling the boxes with EEEEE to see if there's an E). Don't forget letters can repeat too (ex: BOOKS).

If you need any further advice feel free to check out our Wordle tips (opens in new tab), and if you'd like to find out which words have already been used, you can scroll to the relevant section above.