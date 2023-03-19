Wordle hint and answer #638: Sunday, March 19

All the Wordle (opens in new tab) help you could possibly need is waiting for you on this very page. Improve every game with our handy tips and guides, read a clue written especially for the March 19 (638) game, or skip straight to the win with today's Wordle answer—it's entirely up to you.

The good thing about starting with a clean slate after a loss is there's not much to lose, so I was perhaps a little braver today than I'd otherwise be. Thanks to a fantastic opener and an even better follow-up, I managed to solve today's tricky Wordle in just three guesses.

Wordle hint

A Wordle hint for Sunday, March 19

Today's answer refers to a statement of belief, the principles that may guide someone's actions and decisions. It's also the name of a non-playable character in Devil May Cry 4, if you can remember that far back. You'll need to find two vowels today.

Is there a double letter in today's Wordle?

No, there is no double letter in today's puzzle.

Wordle help: 3 tips for beating Wordle every day

Anyone can pick up and play Wordle, but if you want to do it well and make all of your guesses count, these quick tips will help get you started on your Wordle winning streak:

Choose an opener with a balanced mix of unique vowels and consonants.

The answer may contain the same letter, multiple times.

Try not to use guesses that contain letters you've already eliminated.

Thankfully, there's no time limit beyond ensuring it's done by midnight. So there's no reason not to treat the game like a casual newspaper crossword and come back to it later if you're coming up blank. Sometimes stepping away for a while means you can come back with a fresh perspective.

Today's Wordle answer

What is the #638 Wordle answer?

You're a sentence away from a win. The answer to the March 19 (638) Wordle is CREDO.

Previous answers

The last 10 Wordle answers

Past Wordle answers can give you some excellent ideas for fun starting words that keep your daily puzzle-solving fresh. They are also a good way to eliminate guesses for today's Wordle, as the answer is unlikely to be repeated.

Here are some recent Wordle solutions:

March 18: YACHT

YACHT March 17: MEALY

MEALY March 16: CIDER

CIDER March 15: SWEEP

SWEEP March 14: SURLY

SURLY March 13: BLAME

BLAME March 12: BIRTH

BIRTH March 11: EMAIL

EMAIL March 10: REVEL

REVEL March 9: WHERE

Learn more about Wordle

Wordle gives you six rows of five boxes each day, and you'll need to work out which secret five-letter word is hiding inside them to keep up your winning streak.

You should start with a strong word (opens in new tab) like ARISE, or any other word that contains a good mix of common consonants and multiple vowels. You'll also want to avoid starting words with repeating letters, as you're wasting the chance to potentially eliminate or confirm an extra letter. Once you hit Enter, you'll see which ones you've got right or wrong. If a box turns ⬛️, it means that letter isn't in the secret word at all. 🟨 means the letter is in the word, but not in that position. 🟩 means you've got the right letter in the right spot.

You'll want your next guess to compliment the first, using another "good" word to cover any common letters you might have missed last time while also trying to avoid any letter you now know for a fact isn't present in today's answer. After that, it's simply a case of using what you've learned to narrow your guesses down to the correct word. You have six tries in total and can only use real words and don't forget letters can repeat too (eg: BOOKS).

If you need any further advice feel free to check out our Wordle tips (opens in new tab), and if you'd like to find out which words have already been used you can scroll to the relevant section above.