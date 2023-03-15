Wordle hint and answer #634: Wednesday, March 15

Need a hint for today's Wordle (opens in new tab)? Then you've come to the right place. Scroll a little way down the page, and you'll find a fresh clue to help with the March 15 (634) puzzle, and if you're still stuck, the answer's waiting just below that.

Is there anything more cruel than carefully narrowing down the possibilities, entering what you're sure is going to be the winning guess, and then seeing four, not five, letters turn green? I was in no danger of losing today's Wordle because of this mis-guess, but it was frustrating to see it take an avoidable extra go.

Wordle hint

A Wordle hint for Wednesday, March 15

The most common use of today's answer is to describe the act of brushing a floor (or a chimney) to remove dirt and keep the area clean.

Is there a double letter in today's Wordle?

Yes, a vowel is used twice in today's Wordle.

Wordle help: 3 tips for beating Wordle every day

Playing Wordle well is like achieving a small victory every day—who doesn't like a well-earned winning streak in a game you enjoy? If you're new to the daily word game, or just want a refresher, I'm going to share a few quick tips to help set you on the path to success:

You want a balanced mix of unique consonants and vowels in your opening word.

A solid second guess helps to narrow down the pool of letters quickly.

The answer could contain letters more than once.

There's no time pressure beyond making sure it's done by the end of the day. If you're struggling to find the answer or a tactical word for your next guess, there's no harm in coming back to it later on.

Today's Wordle answer

What is the Wordle #634 answer?

Keep winning at Wordle. The answer to the March 15 (634) Wordle is SWEEP.

Previous answers

The last 10 Wordle answers

Knowing previous Wordle solutions can be helpful in eliminating current possibilities. It's unlikely a word will be repeated and you can find inspiration for guesses or starting words that may be eluding you.

Here are some recent Wordle answers:

March 14: SURLY

SURLY March 13: BLAME

BLAME March 12: BIRTH

BIRTH March 11: EMAIL

EMAIL March 10: REVEL

REVEL March 9: WHERE

WHERE March 8: REGAL

REGAL March 7: HORSE

HORSE March 6: PINKY

PINKY March 5: TOXIC

Learn more about Wordle

Wordle gives you six rows of five boxes each day, and it's your job to work out which five-letter word is hiding by eliminating or confirming the letters it contains.

Starting with a strong word (opens in new tab) like LEASH—something containing multiple vowels, common consonants, and no repeat letters—is a good place to start. Once you hit Enter, the boxes will show you which letters you've got right or wrong. If a box turns ⬛️, it means that letter isn't in the secret word at all. 🟨 means the letter is in the word, but not in that position. 🟩 means you've got the right letter in the right spot.

Your second go should compliment the starting word, using another "good" guess to cover any common letters you missed last time while also trying to avoid any letter you now know for a fact isn't present in today's answer. After that, it's just a case of using what you've learned to narrow your guesses down to the right word. You have six tries in total and can only use real words (so no filling the boxes with EEEEE to see if there's an E). Don't forget letters can repeat too (ex: BOOKS).

If you need any further advice feel free to check out our Wordle tips (opens in new tab), and if you'd like to find out which words have already been used, you can scroll to the relevant section above.