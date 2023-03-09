Wordle hint and answer #628: Thursday, March 9

Audio player loading…

I found myself in a bit of a muddle about halfway down today's Wordle, a classic case of thinking my way into a problem I could have avoided. The lesson for me, again, is to keep things simple and go for the answer right in front of me rather than trying to stretch for something less conventional—I'm playing Wordle, not Scrabble.

I found myself in a bit of a muddle about halfway down today's Wordle, a classic case of thinking my way into a problem I could have avoided. The lesson for me, again, is to keep things simple and go for the answer right in front of me rather than trying to stretch for something less conventional—I'm playing Wordle, not Scrabble.

Wordle hint

A Wordle hint for Thursday, March 9

The answer today is a word used to either confirm or query the location of a person, place, or thing. This can be used in any tense, such as asking about someone's future holiday destination or if they can remember the last place they left their glasses.

Is there a double letter in today's Wordle?

Yes, a vowel is used twice in today's Wordle.

Wordle help: 3 tips for beating Wordle every day

If you're new to the daily Wordle puzzle or you just want a refresher after taking a break, I'll share some quick tips to help you win. There's nothing quite like a small victory to set you up for the rest of the day.

A mix of unique consonants and vowels makes for a solid opening word.

A tactical second guess should let you narrow down the pool of letters quickly.

There may be a repeat letter in the answer.

You're not up against a timer, so you've got all the time in the world—well, until midnight—to find the winning word. If you're stuck, there's no shame in coming back to the puzzle later in the day and finishing it up when you've cleared your head.

Today's Wordle answer

What is the #628 Wordle answer?

Keep that win streak going in the right direction. The answer to the March 9 (628) Wordle is WHERE.

Previous answers

The last 10 Wordle answers

Keeping track of the last handful of Wordle answers can help to eliminate current possibilities. It's also handy for inspiring opening words or subsequent guesses if you're short on ideas for the day.

Here are the last 10 Wordle answers:

March 8: REGAL

REGAL March 7: HORSE

HORSE March 6: PINKY

PINKY March 5: TOXIC

TOXIC March 4: TREND

TREND March 3: SQUAT

SQUAT March 2: ABOVE

ABOVE March 1: MOOSE

MOOSE February 28: POLKA

POLKA February 27: WORSE

Learn more about Wordle

Wordle presents you with six rows of five boxes every day and the aim is to figure out the correct five-letter word by entering guesses and eliminating or confirming individual letters.

Getting off to a good start with a strong word (opens in new tab) like ARISE—something containing multiple vowels, common consonants, and no repeat letters—is a good tactic. Once you hit Enter, the boxes will show you which letters you've got right or wrong. If a box turns ⬛️, it means that letter isn't in the secret word at all. 🟨 means the letter is in the word, but not in that position. 🟩 means you've got the right letter in the right spot.

Your second guess should compliment the starting word, using another "good" word to cover any common letters you missed last time while also trying to avoid any letter you now know for a fact isn't present in today's answer. With a bit of luck, you should have some coloured squares to work with and set you on the right path.

After that, it's just a case of using what you've learned to narrow your guesses down to the right word. You have six tries in total and can only use real words (so no filling the boxes with EEEEE to see if there's an E). Don't forget letters can repeat too (ex: BOOKS).

If you need any further advice feel free to check out our Wordle tips (opens in new tab), and if you'd like to find out which words have already been used, you can scroll to the relevant section above.