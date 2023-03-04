Wordle hint and answer #623: Saturday, March 4

Audio player loading…

Keep on winning Wordle (opens in new tab), and do it in your own way with our handy range of helpful hints and tailored tips. If you'd like a clue created especially for the March 4 (623) Wordle, you'll find it just below, and if you're stuck or short of time, then don't worry, because today's answer is only a quick scroll or click away.

After a run of unproductive openers Wordle decided that today would be my lucky day, my first two guesses giving me just enough of everything to turn that third row into a winning set of greens.

Wordle hint

A Wordle hint for Saturday, March 4

In fashion, today's answer is used to describe the seasonal shifts in colours and styles. Perhaps a certain sort of collar or trouser length is currently the hottest thing around, for example. Elsewhere this word is used for noticeable changes in a particular direction, such as a downwards _____ in sales in a store selling unpopular toys, or a particular pattern of behaviour in people as a whole.

Is there a double letter in today's Wordle?

No letters are used twice in today's puzzle.

Wordle help: 3 tips for beating Wordle every day

If there's one thing better than playing Wordle, it's playing Wordle well, which is why I'm going to share a few quick tips to help set you on the path to success:

A good opener contains a balanced mix of unique vowels and consonants.

A tactical second guess helps to narrow down the pool of letters quickly.

The solution may contain repeat letters.

There's no time pressure beyond making sure it's done by midnight. So there's no reason not to treat the game like a casual newspaper crossword and come back to it later if you're coming up blank.

Today's Wordle answer

(Image credit: Josh Wardle)

What is the Wordle #623 answer?

Let's start the weekend with a win. The answer to the March 4 (623) Wordle is TREND.

Previous answers

The last 10 Wordle answers

The more past Wordle answers you can cram into your memory banks, the better your chances of guessing today's Wordle answer without accidentally picking a solution that's already been used. Past Wordle answers can also give you some excellent ideas for fun starting words that keep your daily puzzle solving fresh.

Here are some recent Wordle solutions:

March 3: SQUAT

SQUAT March 2: ABOVE

ABOVE March 1: MOOSE

MOOSE February 28: POLKA

POLKA February 27: WORSE

WORSE February 26: SYRUP

SYRUP February 25: FIFTY

FIFTY February 24: ARBOR

ARBOR February 23: VAGUE

VAGUE February 22: RIPER

Learn more about Wordle

Every day Wordle presents you with six rows of five boxes, and it's up to you to work out which secret five-letter word is hiding inside them.

You'll want to start with a strong word (opens in new tab) like ALERT—something containing multiple vowels, common consonants, and no repeat letters. Hit Enter and the boxes will show you which letters you've got right or wrong. If a box turns ⬛️, it means that letter isn't in the secret word at all. 🟨 means the letter is in the word, but not in that position. 🟩 means you've got the right letter in the right spot.

You'll want your second go to compliment the first, using another "good" word to cover any common letters you missed last time while also trying to avoid any letter you now know for a fact isn't present in today's answer.

After that it's just a case of using what you've learned to narrow your guesses down to the right word. You have six tries in total and can only use real words (so no filling the boxes with EEEEE to see if there's an E). Don't forget letters can repeat too (ex: BOOKS).

If you need any further advice feel free to check out our Wordle tips (opens in new tab), and if you'd like to find out which words have already been used you can scroll to the relevant section above.