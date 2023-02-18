Wordle hint and answer #609: Saturday, February 18

Audio player loading…

Keep your Wordle (opens in new tab) win streak going in the right direction with our wide range of hints, guides, and tips. Take a look at today's clue if you'd like a little help with the February 18 (609) puzzle, or skip straight to the answer if you just need to read today's winning word.

I could feel today's answer tickling the back of my mind, something I knew I almost had but couldn't quite put my finger on. I'm still not entirely sure how I wrestled it into focus, but I'm glad I did.

Wordle hint

A Wordle hint for Saturday, February 18

Today's answer means to be of some sort of use, to gain something, or to work towards something. This word's usually used in the negative, ex: "We tried to open the locked door without a key, to no _____".

Is there a double letter in today's Wordle?

Yes, there is a double letter in today's puzzle.

Wordle help: 3 tips for beating Wordle every day

If there's one thing better than playing Wordle, it's playing Wordle well, which is why I'm going to share a few quick tips to help set you on the path to success:

A good opener contains a balanced mix of unique vowels and consonants.

A tactical second guess helps to narrow down the pool of letters quickly.

The solution may contain repeat letters.

There's no time pressure beyond making sure it's done by midnight. So there's no reason not to treat the game like a casual newspaper crossword and come back to it later if you're coming up blank.

Today's Wordle answer

(Image credit: Josh Wardle)

What is the Wordle 609 answer?

Here's to your first win of the weekend. The answer to the February 18 (609) Wordle is AVAIL.

Previous answers

The last 10 Wordle answers

The more past Wordle answers you can cram into your memory banks, the better your chances of guessing today's Wordle answer without accidentally picking a solution that's already been used. Past Wordle answers can also give you some excellent ideas for fun starting words that keep your daily puzzle solving fresh.

Here are some recent Wordle solutions:

February 17: CACHE

CACHE February 16: MAGIC

MAGIC February 15: SALSA

SALSA February 14: SOUND

SOUND February 13: USAGE

USAGE February 12: GIANT

GIANT February 11: DEBUG

DEBUG February 10: HEADY

HEADY February 9: STAGE

STAGE February 8: FLAIL

Learn more about Wordle

Every day Wordle presents you with six rows of five boxes, and it's up to you to work out which secret five-letter word is hiding inside them.

You'll want to start with a strong word (opens in new tab) like ALERT—something containing multiple vowels, common consonants, and no repeat letters. Hit Enter and the boxes will show you which letters you've got right or wrong. If a box turns ⬛️, it means that letter isn't in the secret word at all. 🟨 means the letter is in the word, but not in that position. 🟩 means you've got the right letter in the right spot.

You'll want your second go to compliment the first, using another "good" word to cover any common letters you missed last time while also trying to avoid any letter you now know for a fact isn't present in today's answer.

After that it's just a case of using what you've learned to narrow your guesses down to the right word. You have six tries in total and can only use real words (so no filling the boxes with EEEEE to see if there's an E). Don't forget letters can repeat too (ex: BOOKS).

If you need any further advice feel free to check out our Wordle tips (opens in new tab), and if you'd like to find out which words have already been used you can scroll to the relevant section above.