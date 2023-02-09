Wordle hint and answer #600: Thursday, February 9

Audio player loading…

Whether you just need a helpful clue to point you in the right direction, general tips to improve your daily Wordle (opens in new tab), or desperately want someone to tell you the answer to the February 9 (600) puzzle before you lose your win streak, all the Wordle advice you could ever wish for is on this very page.

The greens came early today—well, most of them did. Towards the end, I had that one dreaded gap left to fill and more potentially winning letters left than I had guesses to use up. Thankfully blind luck brought me to the answer just in time.

Wordle hint

A Wordle hint for Thursday, February 9

Today's word is the name for the area in a theatre the actors usually perform from, but it can also refer to a specific part of a long process too, amongst other things. Something that's just begun might be described as being in the opening _____, for example. There are two vowels to find today.

Is there a double letter in today's Wordle?

No, there is no double letter in today's puzzle.

Wordle help: 3 tips for beating Wordle every day

If you're new to the daily Wordle puzzle or you just want a refresher after taking a break, I'll share some quick tips to help you win. There's nothing quite like a small victory to set you up for the rest of the day.

A mix of unique consonants and vowels makes for a solid opening word.

A tactical second guess should let you narrow down the pool of letters quickly.

There may be a repeat letter in the answer.

You're not up against a timer, so you've got all the time in the world—well, until midnight—to find the winning word. If you're stuck, there's no shame in coming back to the puzzle later in the day and finishing it up when you've cleared your head.

Today's Wordle answer

What is the Wordle 600 answer?

Let's make sure every day's a winner. The answer to the February 9 (600) Wordle is STAGE.

Previous answers

The last 10 Wordle answers

Keeping track of the last handful of Wordle answers can help to eliminate current possibilities. It's also handy for inspiring opening words or subsequent guesses if you're short on ideas for the day.

Here are the last 10 Wordle answers:

February 8: FLAIL

FLAIL February 7: APPLE

APPLE February 6: NINTH

NINTH February 5: DANCE

DANCE February 4: UNLIT

UNLIT February 3: TASTY

TASTY February 2: SHIRK

SHIRK February 1: SCOLD

SCOLD January 31: CROSS

CROSS January 30: CRAVE

Learn more about Wordle

Wordle presents you with six rows of five boxes every day and the aim is to figure out the correct five-letter word by entering guesses and eliminating or confirming individual letters.

Getting off to a good start with a strong word (opens in new tab) like ARISE—something containing multiple vowels, common consonants, and no repeat letters—is a good tactic. Once you hit Enter, the boxes will show you which letters you've got right or wrong. If a box turns ⬛️, it means that letter isn't in the secret word at all. 🟨 means the letter is in the word, but not in that position. 🟩 means you've got the right letter in the right spot.

Your second guess should compliment the starting word, using another "good" word to cover any common letters you missed last time while also trying to avoid any letter you now know for a fact isn't present in today's answer. With a bit of luck, you should have some coloured squares to work with and set you on the right path.

After that, it's just a case of using what you've learned to narrow your guesses down to the right word. You have six tries in total and can only use real words (so no filling the boxes with EEEEE to see if there's an E). Don't forget letters can repeat too (ex: BOOKS).

If you need any further advice feel free to check out our Wordle tips (opens in new tab), and if you'd like to find out which words have already been used, you can scroll to the relevant section above.