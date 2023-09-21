Today's Wordle hint and answer #824: Thursday, September 21

Turn today's Wordle around in an instant with our help. Give yourself a nudge in the right direction with a hint written for the September 21 (824) game, try a new approach after taking a look at our general tips, or guarantee a win with today's answer. However you want to play, we've got it covered.

A win in three? I'm more than happy with that, especially as my opener failed to reveal a single green or yellow. I'm not entirely sure how I managed to pull off such a dramatic turnaround with today's Wordle, but I'm very glad I did. Will I be as lucky tomorrow? I suppose there's only one way to find out.

Today's Wordle hint

(Image credit: Josh Wardle)

A Wordle hint for Thursday, September 21

This hard-wearing natural material is found in the ground and can be put to all sorts of uses, from primitive tools to elaborate statues. In the UK this word is sometimes used as a measurement of weight, with one ____ equal to 14lb. You'll have to find two different vowels to solve today's Wordle.

Is there a double letter in today's Wordle?

No, there is no double letter in today's puzzle.

Wordle help: 3 tips for beating Wordle every day

If you're new to the daily Wordle puzzle or you just want a refresher after taking a break, I'll share some quick tips to help you win. There's nothing quite like a small victory to set you up for the rest of the day.

A mix of unique consonants and vowels makes for a solid opening word.

A tactical second guess should let you narrow down the pool of letters quickly.

There may be a repeat letter in the answer.

You're not up against a timer, so you've got all the time in the world—well, until midnight—to find the winning word. If you're stuck, there's no shame in coming back to the puzzle later in the day and finishing it up when you've cleared your head.

Today's Wordle answer

(Image credit: Future)

What is the #824 Wordle answer?

Let's add another +1 to your win streak. The answer to the September 21 (824) Wordle is STONE.

Previous Wordle answers

The last 10 Wordle answers

Keeping track of the last handful of Wordle answers can help to eliminate current possibilities. It's also handy for inspiring opening words or subsequent guesses if you're short on ideas for the day.

Here are the last 10 Wordle answers:

September 20: SNARE

SNARE September 19: CLOSE

CLOSE September 18: FRANK

FRANK September 17: MUSIC

MUSIC September 16: ANGEL

ANGEL September 15: EXERT

EXERT September 14: RAYON

RAYON September 13: CLEAR

CLEAR September 12: WHISK

WHISK September 11: OLDER

Learn more about Wordle

(Image credit: Nurphoto via Getty)

Wordle presents you with six rows of five boxes every day and the aim is to figure out the correct five-letter word by entering guesses and eliminating or confirming individual letters.

Getting off to a good start with a strong word like ARISE—something containing multiple vowels, common consonants, and no repeat letters—is a good tactic. Once you hit Enter, the boxes will show you which letters you've got right or wrong. If a box turns ⬛️, it means that letter isn't in the secret word at all. 🟨 means the letter is in the word, but not in that position. 🟩 means you've got the right letter in the right spot.

Your second guess should compliment the starting word, using another "good" word to cover any common letters you missed last time while also trying to avoid any letter you now know for a fact isn't present in today's answer. With a bit of luck, you should have some coloured squares to work with and set you on the right path.

After that, it's just a case of using what you've learned to narrow your guesses down to the right word. You have six tries in total and can only use real words (so no filling the boxes with EEEEE to see if there's an E). Don't forget letters can repeat too (ex: BOOKS).

If you need any further advice feel free to check out our Wordle tips , and if you'd like to find out which words have already been used, you can scroll to the relevant section above.