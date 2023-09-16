Today's Wordle hint and answer #819: Saturday, September 16

Give your daily Wordle game a little nudge in the right direction with today's helpful clue, or go straight for the win—it's entirely your choice. However you want to approach the September 16 (819) Wordle, we've got it covered.

I had a fantastic start today, with the first letter locked in and two yellows left over to guide the way. What more could I have asked for, other than to not make an obvious mistake on my third go and have to spend an extra line correcting it? Ah, heck. At least I got today's Wordle answer in the end.

Today's Wordle hint

(Image credit: Josh Wardle)

A Wordle hint for Saturday, September 16

You'll need to think of heavenly beings to solve today's Wordle. These creatures are often depicted with halos and feathery wings, although the more biblically accurate versions tend to have bizarre forms with far too many eyes in places eyes shouldn't be. "Be not afraid" indeed. There are two different vowels to find today.

Is there a double letter in today's Wordle?

No letters are used twice in today's puzzle.

Wordle help: 3 tips for beating Wordle every day

If there's one thing better than playing Wordle, it's playing Wordle well, which is why I'm going to share a few quick tips to help set you on the path to success:

A good opener contains a balanced mix of unique vowels and consonants.

A tactical second guess helps to narrow down the pool of letters quickly.

The solution may contain repeat letters.

There's no time pressure beyond making sure it's done by midnight. So there's no reason not to treat the game like a casual newspaper crossword and come back to it later if you're coming up blank.

Today's Wordle answer

(Image credit: Future)

What is the #819 Wordle answer?

Let's keep going. The answer to the September 16 (819) Wordle is ANGEL.

Previous answers

The last 10 Wordle answers

The more past Wordle answers you can cram into your memory banks, the better your chances of guessing today's Wordle answer without accidentally picking a solution that's already been used. Past Wordle answers can also give you some excellent ideas for fun starting words that keep your daily puzzle solving fresh.

Here are some recent Wordle solutions:

September 15: EXERT

EXERT September 14: RAYON

RAYON September 13: CLEAR

CLEAR September 12: WHISK

WHISK September 11: OLDER

OLDER September 10: QUOTE

QUOTE September 9: LUCKY

LUCKY September 8: ROUSE

ROUSE September 7: DWELL

DWELL September 6: GNASH

Learn more about Wordle

(Image credit: Nurphoto via Getty)

Every day Wordle presents you with six rows of five boxes, and it's up to you to work out which secret five-letter word is hiding inside them.

You'll want to start with a strong word like ALERT—something containing multiple vowels, common consonants, and no repeat letters. Hit Enter and the boxes will show you which letters you've got right or wrong. If a box turns ⬛️, it means that letter isn't in the secret word at all. 🟨 means the letter is in the word, but not in that position. 🟩 means you've got the right letter in the right spot.

You'll want your second go to compliment the first, using another "good" word to cover any common letters you missed last time while also trying to avoid any letter you now know for a fact isn't present in today's answer.

After that it's just a case of using what you've learned to narrow your guesses down to the right word. You have six tries in total and can only use real words (so no filling the boxes with EEEEE to see if there's an E). Don't forget letters can repeat too (ex: BOOKS).

If you need any further advice feel free to check out our Wordle tips , and if you'd like to find out which words have already been used you can scroll to the relevant section above.