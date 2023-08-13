Today's Wordle hint and answer #785: Sunday, August 13

Improve every Wordle game with our general tips and tricks, keep your win streak going with a peek at today's answer, or give your game a boost with a helpful clue for the August 13 (785) game. Whatever Wordle advice you need, it's all here on this page.

Now that's more like it—I do love a productive opener followed by a swift exploration of a few possibilities, leading to today's Wordle answer with guesses to spare. After all the problems I've had with Wordle this week, I'm taking this as a sign the next one's going to be much better.

Today's Wordle hint

A Wordle hint for Sunday, August 13

Today's answer describes an extreme level of anger, something approaching raw fury or forceful white-hot ire rather than merely irritated. There's only one vowel in here.

Is there a double letter in today's Wordle?

No, you won't find any double letters in today's puzzle.

Wordle help: 3 tips for beating Wordle every day

Anyone can pick up and play Wordle, but if you want to do it well and make all of your guesses count, these quick tips will help get you started on your Wordle winning streak:

Choose an opener with a balanced mix of unique vowels and consonants.

The answer may contain the same letter, multiple times.

Try not to use guesses that contain letters you've already eliminated.

Thankfully, there's no time limit beyond ensuring it's done by midnight. So there's no reason not to treat the game like a casual newspaper crossword and come back to it later if you're coming up blank. Sometimes stepping away for a while means you can come back with a fresh perspective.

Today's Wordle answer

What is the #785 Wordle answer?

Another day, another win. The answer to the August 13 (785) Wordle is WRATH.

Previous Wordle answers

The last 10 Wordle answers

Past Wordle answers can give you some excellent ideas for fun starting words that keep your daily puzzle-solving fresh. They are also a good way to eliminate guesses for today's Wordle, as the answer is unlikely to be repeated.

Here are some recent Wordle solutions:

August 12: QUICK

QUICK August 11: HELLO

HELLO August 10: EMPTY

EMPTY August 9: LOVER

LOVER August 8: BULLY

BULLY August 7: BROOK

BROOK August 6: POLYP

POLYP August 5: ANODE

ANODE August 4: CHART

CHART August 3: PARTY

Learn more about Wordle

Wordle gives you six rows of five boxes each day, and you'll need to work out which secret five-letter word is hiding inside them to keep up your winning streak.

You should start with a strong word like ARISE, or any other word that contains a good mix of common consonants and multiple vowels. You'll also want to avoid starting words with repeating letters, as you're wasting the chance to potentially eliminate or confirm an extra letter. Once you hit Enter, you'll see which ones you've got right or wrong. If a box turns ⬛️, it means that letter isn't in the secret word at all. 🟨 means the letter is in the word, but not in that position. 🟩 means you've got the right letter in the right spot.

You'll want your next guess to compliment the first, using another "good" word to cover any common letters you might have missed last time while also trying to avoid any letter you now know for a fact isn't present in today's answer. After that, it's simply a case of using what you've learned to narrow your guesses down to the correct word. You have six tries in total and can only use real words and don't forget letters can repeat too (eg: BOOKS).

If you need any further advice feel free to check out our Wordle tips , and if you'd like to find out which words have already been used you can scroll to the relevant section above.