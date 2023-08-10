Today's Wordle hint and answer #782: Thursday, August 10

If you need a little help with today's Wordle then you're in the right place, because there's a clue written especially for the August 10 (782) game waiting for you below. Need a lot of help with today's Wordle? We've still got you covered. Just click or scroll straight to the answer.

Have you ever had a terrible run of Wordle guesses, only to have a sudden spark of inspiration that wins the day? It's a great feeling when it happens—although it definitely didn't happen to me today. Here's hoping tomorrow's game is a little less stressful.

Today's Wordle hint

A Wordle hint for Thursday, August 10

Any container devoid of contents. A drained glass. A vehicle's tank when it's run out of fuel. These things and more unused or unfilled receptacles are all _____. There's just one vowel in today's answer.

Is there a double letter in today's Wordle?

There are no repeat letters in today's Wordle.

Wordle help: 3 tips for beating Wordle every day

If you're new to the daily Wordle puzzle or you just want a refresher after taking a break, I'll share some quick tips to help you win. There's nothing quite like a small victory to set you up for the rest of the day.

A mix of unique consonants and vowels makes for a solid opening word.

A tactical second guess should let you narrow down the pool of letters quickly.

There may be a repeat letter in the answer.

You're not up against a timer, so you've got all the time in the world—well, until midnight—to find the winning word. If you're stuck, there's no shame in coming back to the puzzle later in the day and finishing it up when you've cleared your head.

Today's Wordle answer

What is the #782 Wordle answer?

Make sure you win every Wordle. The answer to the August 10 (782) Wordle is EMPTY.

Previous Wordle answers

The last 10 Wordle answers

Keeping track of the last handful of Wordle answers can help to eliminate current possibilities. It's also handy for inspiring opening words or subsequent guesses if you're short on ideas for the day.

Here are the last 10 Wordle answers:

August 9: LOVER

LOVER August 8: BULLY

BULLY August 7: BROOK

BROOK August 6: POLYP

POLYP August 5: ANODE

ANODE August 4: CHART

CHART August 3: PARTY

PARTY August 2: BEGET

BEGET August 1: TENTH

TENTH July 31: STYLE

Learn more about Wordle

Wordle presents you with six rows of five boxes every day and the aim is to figure out the correct five-letter word by entering guesses and eliminating or confirming individual letters.

Getting off to a good start with a strong word like ARISE—something containing multiple vowels, common consonants, and no repeat letters—is a good tactic. Once you hit Enter, the boxes will show you which letters you've got right or wrong. If a box turns ⬛️, it means that letter isn't in the secret word at all. 🟨 means the letter is in the word, but not in that position. 🟩 means you've got the right letter in the right spot.

Your second guess should compliment the starting word, using another "good" word to cover any common letters you missed last time while also trying to avoid any letter you now know for a fact isn't present in today's answer. With a bit of luck, you should have some coloured squares to work with and set you on the right path.

After that, it's just a case of using what you've learned to narrow your guesses down to the right word. You have six tries in total and can only use real words (so no filling the boxes with EEEEE to see if there's an E). Don't forget letters can repeat too (ex: BOOKS).

If you need any further advice feel free to check out our Wordle tips , and if you'd like to find out which words have already been used, you can scroll to the relevant section above.