Today's Wordle hint and answer #777: Saturday, August 5

Give yourself a helpful prod in the right direction with today's Wordle hint, exercise your word-wrangling muscles with our handy guide and tips, or just click straight through to the August 5 (777) answer. However you want to win, we can help.

Four yellows on my second go? That's got to mean… oh. That actually means I've got four yellows on my third too. Today's Wordle was a case of stubbornly shuffling everything into place, carefully reducing their potentially valid locations down until there was only today's Wordle answer left. Thank goodness that's done and dusted.

Today's Wordle hint

A Wordle hint for Saturday, August 5

You'll need to think of scientific words to solve today's puzzle, specifically those referring to electricity. This electrode can be positive or negative, depending on the circumstances. No, not a cathode. Nope, not a diode either. This is an _____. You'll need to find three different vowels to win today.

Is there a double letter in today's Wordle?

No letters are used twice in today's puzzle.

Wordle help: 3 tips for beating Wordle every day

If there's one thing better than playing Wordle, it's playing Wordle well, which is why I'm going to share a few quick tips to help set you on the path to success:

A good opener contains a balanced mix of unique vowels and consonants.

A tactical second guess helps to narrow down the pool of letters quickly.

The solution may contain repeat letters.

There's no time pressure beyond making sure it's done by midnight. So there's no reason not to treat the game like a casual newspaper crossword and come back to it later if you're coming up blank.

Today's Wordle answer

What is the #777 Wordle answer?

Start the weekend with a win. The answer to the August 5 (777) Wordle is ANODE.

Previous answers

The last 10 Wordle answers

The more past Wordle answers you can cram into your memory banks, the better your chances of guessing today's Wordle answer without accidentally picking a solution that's already been used. Past Wordle answers can also give you some excellent ideas for fun starting words that keep your daily puzzle solving fresh.

Here are some recent Wordle solutions:

August 4: CHART

CHART August 3: PARTY

PARTY August 2: BEGET

BEGET August 1: TENTH

TENTH July 31: STYLE

STYLE July 30: BATHE

BATHE July 29: CURLY

CURLY July 28: ETHOS

ETHOS July 27: DISCO

DISCO July 26: HEART

Learn more about Wordle

Every day Wordle presents you with six rows of five boxes, and it's up to you to work out which secret five-letter word is hiding inside them.

You'll want to start with a strong word like ALERT—something containing multiple vowels, common consonants, and no repeat letters. Hit Enter and the boxes will show you which letters you've got right or wrong. If a box turns ⬛️, it means that letter isn't in the secret word at all. 🟨 means the letter is in the word, but not in that position. 🟩 means you've got the right letter in the right spot.

You'll want your second go to compliment the first, using another "good" word to cover any common letters you missed last time while also trying to avoid any letter you now know for a fact isn't present in today's answer.

After that it's just a case of using what you've learned to narrow your guesses down to the right word. You have six tries in total and can only use real words (so no filling the boxes with EEEEE to see if there's an E). Don't forget letters can repeat too (ex: BOOKS).

If you need any further advice feel free to check out our Wordle tips , and if you'd like to find out which words have already been used you can scroll to the relevant section above.