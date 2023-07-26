Today's Wordle hint and answer #767: Wednesday, July 26

Looking for the Wordle answer? Make a beeline for the best part of everybody's favourite word game—the answer to today's puzzle is only a quick click away. Just after a little guidance? You've got it. You'll find a clue for the July 26 (767) puzzle as well as a range of helpful tips waiting below.

I barely had to do much more than turn up to solve today's Wordle, as my opening guess revealed three greens and one yellow. I imagine my good luck won't survive until the weekend, but I wouldn't complain if it did.

Today's Wordle hint

(Image credit: Josh Wardle)

A Wordle hint for Wednesday, July 26

You need to remember the name of a particular muscle in the human body to win today's Wordle—it's the one you tend to see stylised images of around Valentine's Day. Today's Wordle contains two different vowels.

Is there a double letter in today's Wordle?

No, there is no double letter in today's puzzle.

Wordle help: 3 tips for beating Wordle every day

Playing Wordle well is like achieving a small victory every day—who doesn't like a well-earned winning streak in a game you enjoy? If you're new to the daily word game, or just want a refresher, I'm going to share a few quick tips to help set you on the path to success:

You want a balanced mix of unique consonants and vowels in your opening word.

A solid second guess helps to narrow down the pool of letters quickly.

The answer could contain letters more than once.

There's no time pressure beyond making sure it's done by the end of the day. If you're struggling to find the answer or a tactical word for your next guess, there's no harm in coming back to it later on.

Today's Wordle answer

(Image credit: Future)

What is the #767 Wordle answer?

Midweek win? Midweek win. The answer to the July 26 (767) Wordle is HEART.

Previous Wordle answers

The last 10 Wordle answers

Knowing previous Wordle solutions can be helpful in eliminating current possibilities. It's unlikely a word will be repeated and you can find inspiration for guesses or starting words that may be eluding you.

Here are some recent Wordle answers:

July 25: WHEEL

WHEEL July 24: HOBBY

HOBBY July 23: WHALE

WHALE July 22: FROZE

FROZE July 21: BURLY

BURLY July 20: FLANK

FLANK July 19: TONIC

TONIC July 18: FLYER

FLYER July 17: DROOP

DROOP July 16: TOPAZ

Learn more about Wordle

(Image credit: Nurphoto via Getty)

Wordle gives you six rows of five boxes each day, and it's your job to work out which five-letter word is hiding by eliminating or confirming the letters it contains.

Starting with a strong word like LEASH—something containing multiple vowels, common consonants, and no repeat letters—is a good place to start. Once you hit Enter, the boxes will show you which letters you've got right or wrong. If a box turns ⬛️, it means that letter isn't in the secret word at all. 🟨 means the letter is in the word, but not in that position. 🟩 means you've got the right letter in the right spot.

Your second go should compliment the starting word, using another "good" guess to cover any common letters you missed last time while also trying to avoid any letter you now know for a fact isn't present in today's answer. After that, it's just a case of using what you've learned to narrow your guesses down to the right word. You have six tries in total and can only use real words (so no filling the boxes with EEEEE to see if there's an E). Don't forget letters can repeat too (ex: BOOKS).

If you need any further advice feel free to check out our Wordle tips , and if you'd like to find out which words have already been used, you can scroll to the relevant section above.