Today's Wordle hint and answer #761: Thursday, July 20

Solve today's Wordle in record time—just click or scroll straight to the July 20 (761) answer and we promise we won't tell anyone. Prefer to work through your daily game at a slower pace? No problem. Spend some time with our tips and guides, or take a peek at today's clue.

I didn't put as much thought as perhaps I should have into today's opener, choosing to go with my gut instead—and that left me without much of anything to work with. That terrible start was the jolt I needed to kick my game into gear though, and after that early wobble I ended up with today's Wordle answer in four.

Today's Wordle hint

A Wordle hint for Thursday, July 20

You'll want to come at today's Wordle sideways. The answer can refer to the sides of a person or animal, as well as any sort of manoeuvre where a group or individual approaches another from the side, such as in a sports game. There's one vowel today.

Is there a double letter in today's Wordle?

There are no repeat letters in today's Wordle.

Wordle help: 3 tips for beating Wordle every day

If you're new to the daily Wordle puzzle or you just want a refresher after taking a break, I'll share some quick tips to help you win. There's nothing quite like a small victory to set you up for the rest of the day.

A mix of unique consonants and vowels makes for a solid opening word.

A tactical second guess should let you narrow down the pool of letters quickly.

There may be a repeat letter in the answer.

You're not up against a timer, so you've got all the time in the world—well, until midnight—to find the winning word. If you're stuck, there's no shame in coming back to the puzzle later in the day and finishing it up when you've cleared your head.

Today's Wordle answer

What is the #761 Wordle answer?

Time to celebrate your latest victory. The answer to the July 20 (761) Wordle is FLANK.

Previous Wordle answers

The last 10 Wordle answers

Keeping track of the last handful of Wordle answers can help to eliminate current possibilities. It's also handy for inspiring opening words or subsequent guesses if you're short on ideas for the day.

Here are the last 10 Wordle answers:

July 19: TONIC

TONIC July 18: FLYER

FLYER July 17: DROOP

DROOP July 16: TOPAZ

TOPAZ July 15: CRONE

CRONE July 14: FIEND

FIEND July 13: BARGE

BARGE July 12: WHIRL

WHIRL July 11: EARTH

EARTH July 10: FOLLY

Learn more about Wordle

Wordle presents you with six rows of five boxes every day and the aim is to figure out the correct five-letter word by entering guesses and eliminating or confirming individual letters.

Getting off to a good start with a strong word like ARISE—something containing multiple vowels, common consonants, and no repeat letters—is a good tactic. Once you hit Enter, the boxes will show you which letters you've got right or wrong. If a box turns ⬛️, it means that letter isn't in the secret word at all. 🟨 means the letter is in the word, but not in that position. 🟩 means you've got the right letter in the right spot.

Your second guess should compliment the starting word, using another "good" word to cover any common letters you missed last time while also trying to avoid any letter you now know for a fact isn't present in today's answer. With a bit of luck, you should have some coloured squares to work with and set you on the right path.

After that, it's just a case of using what you've learned to narrow your guesses down to the right word. You have six tries in total and can only use real words (so no filling the boxes with EEEEE to see if there's an E). Don't forget letters can repeat too (ex: BOOKS).

If you need any further advice feel free to check out our Wordle tips , and if you'd like to find out which words have already been used, you can scroll to the relevant section above.