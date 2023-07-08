Today's Wordle hint and answer #749: Saturday, July 8

If you need help with your daily Wordle, I've got everything you need right here. Whether you're after a tailor-made clue for the July 8 (749) game or today's answer served up on a plate. Once you've won, why not spend some time reading our tips and guides too, so you can make the most of every guess.

Locking in a pair of greens usually feels good—except when they leave the board so wide open I know there's no guarantee I'll whittle today's Wordle down to the answer in time. The good news is one of my guesses today ended up almost revealing the correct word, so in the end I only had to switch out a single letter to win.

Today's Wordle hint

A Wordle hint for Saturday, July 8

Today's answer is a physical response to a frightening situation, a sort of crouching or shrinking action where someone makes themselves small. You'll need to find two vowels to win.

Is there a double letter in today's Wordle?

No letters are used twice in today's puzzle.

Wordle help: 3 tips for beating Wordle every day

If there's one thing better than playing Wordle, it's playing Wordle well, which is why I'm going to share a few quick tips to help set you on the path to success:

A good opener contains a balanced mix of unique vowels and consonants.

A tactical second guess helps to narrow down the pool of letters quickly.

The solution may contain repeat letters.

There's no time pressure beyond making sure it's done by midnight. So there's no reason not to treat the game like a casual newspaper crossword and come back to it later if you're coming up blank.

Today's Wordle answer

What is the #749 Wordle answer?

Weekends and Wordle go hand in hand. The answer to the July 8 (749) Wordle is COWER.

Previous answers

The last 10 Wordle answers

The more past Wordle answers you can cram into your memory banks, the better your chances of guessing today's Wordle answer without accidentally picking a solution that's already been used. Past Wordle answers can also give you some excellent ideas for fun starting words that keep your daily puzzle solving fresh.

Here are some recent Wordle solutions:

July 7: DONUT

DONUT July 6: WINDY

WINDY July 5: VENOM

VENOM July 4: IRATE

IRATE July 3: HOTEL

HOTEL July 2: MOSSY

MOSSY July 1: BLEEP

BLEEP June 30: STRAW

STRAW June 29: DINER

DINER June 28: TRACT

Learn more about Wordle

Every day Wordle presents you with six rows of five boxes, and it's up to you to work out which secret five-letter word is hiding inside them.

You'll want to start with a strong word like ALERT—something containing multiple vowels, common consonants, and no repeat letters. Hit Enter and the boxes will show you which letters you've got right or wrong. If a box turns ⬛️, it means that letter isn't in the secret word at all. 🟨 means the letter is in the word, but not in that position. 🟩 means you've got the right letter in the right spot.

You'll want your second go to compliment the first, using another "good" word to cover any common letters you missed last time while also trying to avoid any letter you now know for a fact isn't present in today's answer.

After that it's just a case of using what you've learned to narrow your guesses down to the right word. You have six tries in total and can only use real words (so no filling the boxes with EEEEE to see if there's an E). Don't forget letters can repeat too (ex: BOOKS).

If you need any further advice feel free to check out our Wordle tips , and if you'd like to find out which words have already been used you can scroll to the relevant section above.