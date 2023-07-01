Today's Wordle hint and answer #742: Saturday, July 1

Get as much or as little help as you want with the Wordle of the day—whatever you think you need to enjoy today's game, you'll find it right here on PC Gamer. There's a helpful clue waiting below as well as plenty of tips. And if you just need the answer to the July 1 (742) game in a hurry there's a quick link close by.

One of today's slots turned green on the first go—and ended up making everything else seem that much more complicated than usual. Everything that did fit was wrong, and the yellows I uncovered made little sense until the very end when I took an all-or-nothing stab at today's Wordle answer—and won.

Today's Wordle hint

(Image credit: Josh Wardle)

A Wordle hint for Saturday, July 1

Today's answer is a short electronic sound, the sort you might expect to hear when starting up an old PC or an LCD alarm clock goes off. Sometimes speech is censored out using a similar sound too. There's one vowel to find today.

Is there a double letter in today's Wordle?

Yes, a vowel is used twice in today's Wordle.

Wordle help: 3 tips for beating Wordle every day

If there's one thing better than playing Wordle, it's playing Wordle well, which is why I'm going to share a few quick tips to help set you on the path to success:

A good opener contains a balanced mix of unique vowels and consonants.

A tactical second guess helps to narrow down the pool of letters quickly.

The solution may contain repeat letters.

There's no time pressure beyond making sure it's done by midnight. So there's no reason not to treat the game like a casual newspaper crossword and come back to it later if you're coming up blank.

Today's Wordle answer

(Image credit: Future)

What is the #742 Wordle answer?

Here's your first win of the weekend. The answer to the July 1 (742) Wordle is BLEEP.

Previous answers

The last 10 Wordle answers

The more past Wordle answers you can cram into your memory banks, the better your chances of guessing today's Wordle answer without accidentally picking a solution that's already been used. Past Wordle answers can also give you some excellent ideas for fun starting words that keep your daily puzzle solving fresh.

Here are some recent Wordle solutions:

June 30: STRAW

STRAW June 29: DINER

DINER June 28: TRACT

TRACT June 27: ABOUT

ABOUT June 26: GUEST

GUEST June 25: RODEO

RODEO June 24: GRAND

GRAND June 23: COVET

COVET June 22: TASTE

TASTE June 21: CRANE

Learn more about Wordle

(Image credit: Nurphoto via Getty)

Every day Wordle presents you with six rows of five boxes, and it's up to you to work out which secret five-letter word is hiding inside them.

You'll want to start with a strong word like ALERT—something containing multiple vowels, common consonants, and no repeat letters. Hit Enter and the boxes will show you which letters you've got right or wrong. If a box turns ⬛️, it means that letter isn't in the secret word at all. 🟨 means the letter is in the word, but not in that position. 🟩 means you've got the right letter in the right spot.

You'll want your second go to compliment the first, using another "good" word to cover any common letters you missed last time while also trying to avoid any letter you now know for a fact isn't present in today's answer.

After that it's just a case of using what you've learned to narrow your guesses down to the right word. You have six tries in total and can only use real words (so no filling the boxes with EEEEE to see if there's an E). Don't forget letters can repeat too (ex: BOOKS).

If you need any further advice feel free to check out our Wordle tips , and if you'd like to find out which words have already been used you can scroll to the relevant section above.