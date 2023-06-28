Today's Wordle hint and answer #739: Wednesday, June 28

Need a clue for today's Wordle? Then you're in the right place. Just scroll a little way down the page and you'll find what you're looking for. Need a little bit more than a clue? No problem: the answer to the June 28 (739) game is on this very page, too. Whatever help you need with Wordle, you'll find it here.

I'm actually in a bit of a hurry today—I'm off to buy a lottery ticket or twenty. You see today's Wordle dished out virtually the entire answer on my very first go, so surely that's a sign my luck's at an all-time high. I hope today's Wordle answer comes just as easily for you too.

Today's Wordle hint

A Wordle hint for Wednesday, June 28

You'll need to think big if you want to find today's answer, as this word refers to any sort of large expanse of land or water. A vast _____ of farmland, for example. Your digestive system is so long it can also be described this way.

Is there a double letter in today's Wordle?

Yes, a letter is used twice in today's puzzle.

Wordle help: 3 tips for beating Wordle every day

Playing Wordle well is like achieving a small victory every day—who doesn't like a well-earned winning streak in a game you enjoy? If you're new to the daily word game, or just want a refresher, I'm going to share a few quick tips to help set you on the path to success:

You want a balanced mix of unique consonants and vowels in your opening word.

A solid second guess helps to narrow down the pool of letters quickly.

The answer could contain letters more than once.

There's no time pressure beyond making sure it's done by the end of the day. If you're struggling to find the answer or a tactical word for your next guess, there's no harm in coming back to it later on.

Today's Wordle answer

What is the #739 Wordle answer?

Let's save your game. The answer to the June 28 (739) Wordle is TRACT.

Previous Wordle answers

The last 10 Wordle answers

Knowing previous Wordle solutions can be helpful in eliminating current possibilities. It's unlikely a word will be repeated and you can find inspiration for guesses or starting words that may be eluding you.

Here are some recent Wordle answers:

June 27: ABOUT

ABOUT June 26: GUEST

GUEST June 25: RODEO

RODEO June 24: GRAND

GRAND June 23: COVET

COVET June 22: TASTE

TASTE June 21: CRANE

CRANE June 20: FROST

FROST June 19: KAZOO

KAZOO June 18: SHYLY

Learn more about Wordle

Wordle gives you six rows of five boxes each day, and it's your job to work out which five-letter word is hiding by eliminating or confirming the letters it contains.

Starting with a strong word like LEASH—something containing multiple vowels, common consonants, and no repeat letters—is a good place to start. Once you hit Enter, the boxes will show you which letters you've got right or wrong. If a box turns ⬛️, it means that letter isn't in the secret word at all. 🟨 means the letter is in the word, but not in that position. 🟩 means you've got the right letter in the right spot.

Your second go should compliment the starting word, using another "good" guess to cover any common letters you missed last time while also trying to avoid any letter you now know for a fact isn't present in today's answer. After that, it's just a case of using what you've learned to narrow your guesses down to the right word. You have six tries in total and can only use real words (so no filling the boxes with EEEEE to see if there's an E). Don't forget letters can repeat too (ex: BOOKS).

If you need any further advice feel free to check out our Wordle tips , and if you'd like to find out which words have already been used, you can scroll to the relevant section above.