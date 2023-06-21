Today's Wordle hint and answer #732: Wednesday, June 21

Get as much help as you want with today's Wordle right here on PC Gamer. Whether you're after a few quick tips to help the June 21 (732) game go a little more smoothly, a clue written especially for today's puzzle, or simply need the answer in a click, you'll find everything you need below.

I went with an unusual opener today on a whim—and accidentally revealed three greens in the process. With those found so easily, it was only natural the answer came on the very next go. Done. Dusted. Hyped for tomorrow's puzzle. I'm sure I spent more time staring at my screen in amazement than I did arriving at today's Wordle answer.

Today's Wordle hint

A Wordle hint for Wednesday, June 21

The answer today could refer to a heron-like type of wading bird with a long neck, or a tall machine designed to lift large or heavy objects into the air so they can be placed elsewhere. Either way, there are two vowels to search for today.

Is there a double letter in today's Wordle?

No letters are repeated in today's puzzle.

Wordle help: 3 tips for beating Wordle every day

Playing Wordle well is like achieving a small victory every day—who doesn't like a well-earned winning streak in a game you enjoy? If you're new to the daily word game, or just want a refresher, I'm going to share a few quick tips to help set you on the path to success:

You want a balanced mix of unique consonants and vowels in your opening word.

A solid second guess helps to narrow down the pool of letters quickly.

The answer could contain letters more than once.

There's no time pressure beyond making sure it's done by the end of the day. If you're struggling to find the answer or a tactical word for your next guess, there's no harm in coming back to it later on.

Today's Wordle answer

What is the #732 Wordle answer?

Let's save your win streak. The answer to the June 21 (732) Wordle is CRANE.

Previous Wordle answers

The last 10 Wordle answers

Knowing previous Wordle solutions can be helpful in eliminating current possibilities. It's unlikely a word will be repeated and you can find inspiration for guesses or starting words that may be eluding you.

Here are some recent Wordle answers:

June 20: FROST

FROST June 19: KAZOO

KAZOO June 18: SHYLY

SHYLY June 17: RANCH

RANCH June 16: STRAP

STRAP June 15: MAYBE

MAYBE June 14: CRIME

CRIME June 13: PLUNK

PLUNK June 12: WRONG

WRONG June 11: GUARD

Learn more about Wordle

Wordle gives you six rows of five boxes each day, and it's your job to work out which five-letter word is hiding by eliminating or confirming the letters it contains.

Starting with a strong word like LEASH—something containing multiple vowels, common consonants, and no repeat letters—is a good place to start. Once you hit Enter, the boxes will show you which letters you've got right or wrong. If a box turns ⬛️, it means that letter isn't in the secret word at all. 🟨 means the letter is in the word, but not in that position. 🟩 means you've got the right letter in the right spot.

Your second go should compliment the starting word, using another "good" guess to cover any common letters you missed last time while also trying to avoid any letter you now know for a fact isn't present in today's answer. After that, it's just a case of using what you've learned to narrow your guesses down to the right word. You have six tries in total and can only use real words (so no filling the boxes with EEEEE to see if there's an E). Don't forget letters can repeat too (ex: BOOKS).

If you need any further advice feel free to check out our Wordle tips , and if you'd like to find out which words have already been used, you can scroll to the relevant section above.