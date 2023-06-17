Today's Wordle hint and answer #728: Saturday, June 17

Need a hint for today's Wordle? No problem; a clue for the June 17 (728) game's ready and waiting just below. Need something else? You'll find that here too. Whether you're after a quick introduction to the popular online word game or need to read today's answer, you'll find it all on this page.

After the Wordle-related struggles I've had over the past few days, today's straightforward win felt like a welcome change of pace. I was reminded of the importance of selecting strong openers with this one: if I hadn't picked my first two guesses so carefully, I know there's no way I would've found today's Wordle answer on the third go.

Today's Wordle hint

(Image credit: Josh Wardle)

A Wordle hint for Saturday, June 17

Today's answer has a few different meanings. One refers to a thick salad dressing, often made with sour cream. The other is a large farm, usually used to rear cattle or sheep. You only need to find one vowel, so once you've got it, focus on those consonants.

Is there a double letter in today's Wordle?

No, there is no double letter in today's puzzle. .

Wordle help: 3 tips for beating Wordle every day

If there's one thing better than playing Wordle, it's playing Wordle well, which is why I'm going to share a few quick tips to help set you on the path to success:

A good opener contains a balanced mix of unique vowels and consonants.

A tactical second guess helps to narrow down the pool of letters quickly.

The solution may contain repeat letters.

There's no time pressure beyond making sure it's done by midnight. So there's no reason not to treat the game like a casual newspaper crossword and come back to it later if you're coming up blank.

Today's Wordle answer

(Image credit: Future)

What is the #728 Wordle answer?

Let's start the weekend off on the right foot. The answer to the June 17 (728) Wordle is RANCH.

Previous answers

The last 10 Wordle answers

The more past Wordle answers you can cram into your memory banks, the better your chances of guessing today's Wordle answer without accidentally picking a solution that's already been used. Past Wordle answers can also give you some excellent ideas for fun starting words that keep your daily puzzle solving fresh.

Here are some recent Wordle solutions:

June 16: STRAP

STRAP June 15: MAYBE

MAYBE June 14: CRIME

CRIME June 13: PLUNK

PLUNK June 12: WRONG

WRONG June 11: GUARD

GUARD June 10: AGAIN

AGAIN June 9: BALSA

BALSA June 8: CRUMB

CRUMB June 7: HATER

Learn more about Wordle

(Image credit: Nurphoto via Getty)

Every day Wordle presents you with six rows of five boxes, and it's up to you to work out which secret five-letter word is hiding inside them.

You'll want to start with a strong word like ALERT—something containing multiple vowels, common consonants, and no repeat letters. Hit Enter and the boxes will show you which letters you've got right or wrong. If a box turns ⬛️, it means that letter isn't in the secret word at all. 🟨 means the letter is in the word, but not in that position. 🟩 means you've got the right letter in the right spot.

You'll want your second go to compliment the first, using another "good" word to cover any common letters you missed last time while also trying to avoid any letter you now know for a fact isn't present in today's answer.

After that it's just a case of using what you've learned to narrow your guesses down to the right word. You have six tries in total and can only use real words (so no filling the boxes with EEEEE to see if there's an E). Don't forget letters can repeat too (ex: BOOKS).

If you need any further advice feel free to check out our Wordle tips , and if you'd like to find out which words have already been used you can scroll to the relevant section above.