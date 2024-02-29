Today's Wordle answer for Thursday, February 29

Keep your Wordle win streak heading in the right direction with our helpful selection of tips and tricks. Learn how to make the most out of every guess with our general advice, make sure you're on the right track with a clue written especially for today's puzzle, or go straight for the February 29 (985) answer if you prefer. Whatever you're looking for, you'll find it here.

I was so sure I'd found today's Wordle answer in just a few goes, so it threw me off when my sure thing turned out to be wrong, and left me staring at a few broken bits of the answer with no clue in sight. I ended up solving this one in a practical, if not particularly elegant, way, shuffling unused letters in and out of the gaps until I finally saw what I'd been missing.

Today's Wordle hint

(Image credit: Josh Wardle)

Wordle today: A hint for Thursday, February 29

At its most basic, this is an alternative way of describing a picture, photo, or other still visual, but it could however also refer to the way something or someone presents themselves to the world, the impression they give to others.

Is there a double letter in Wordle today?

No letters are used twice in today's puzzle.

Wordle help: 3 tips for beating Wordle every day

If you're new to the daily Wordle puzzle or you just want a refresher after taking a break, I'll share some quick tips to help you win. There's nothing quite like a small victory to set you up for the rest of the day.

A mix of unique consonants and vowels makes for a solid opening word.

A tactical second guess should let you narrow down the pool of letters quickly.

There may be a repeat letter in the answer.

You're not up against a timer, so you've got all the time in the world—well, until midnight—to find the winning word. If you're stuck, there's no shame in coming back to the puzzle later in the day and finishing it up when you've cleared your head.

Today's Wordle answer

(Image credit: Future)

What is today's Wordle answer?

Stuck? Not anymore. The answer to the February 29 (985) Wordle is IMAGE.

Previous Wordle answers

The last 10 Wordle answers

Keeping track of the last handful of Wordle answers can help to eliminate current possibilities. It's also handy for inspiring opening words or subsequent guesses if you're short on ideas for the day.

Here are the last 10 Wordle answers:

February 28: DEVIL

DEVIL February 27: SENSE

SENSE February 26: OFTEN

OFTEN February 25: SMITH

SMITH February 24: PIPER

PIPER February 23: APART

APART February 22: HEAVY

HEAVY February 21: BUILD

BUILD February 20: MATCH

MATCH February 19: PRICE

Learn more about Wordle

(Image credit: Nurphoto via Getty)

Wordle presents you with six rows of five boxes every day and the aim is to figure out the correct five-letter word by entering guesses and eliminating or confirming individual letters.

Getting off to a good start with a strong word like ARISE—something containing multiple vowels, common consonants, and no repeat letters—is a good tactic. Once you hit Enter, the boxes will show you which letters you've got right or wrong. If a box turns ⬛️, it means that letter isn't in the secret word at all. 🟨 means the letter is in the word, but not in that position. 🟩 means you've got the right letter in the right spot.

Your second guess should compliment the starting word, using another "good" word to cover any common letters you missed last time while also trying to avoid any letter you now know for a fact isn't present in today's answer. With a bit of luck, you should have some coloured squares to work with and set you on the right path.

After that, it's just a case of using what you've learned to narrow your guesses down to the right word. You have six tries in total and can only use real words (so no filling the boxes with EEEEE to see if there's an E). Don't forget letters can repeat too (ex: BOOKS).

If you need any further advice feel free to check out our Wordle tips , and if you'd like to find out which words have already been used, you can scroll to the relevant section above.