Today's Wordle answer for Saturday, February 24

Enjoy Wordle in your own way, this weekend. It's time to sit back, relax, and take a look at our general tips if you'd like to give your daily game a boost. Make sure you start on the right foot with a directed hint for the February 24 (980) game. Or guarantee yourself a win with a cheeky peek at today's Wordle answer. It's entirely up to you.

Wow, that was a close call. It took me a few rows to get started today, my yellows refusing to turn green no matter what I did with them. And after that? Greens with strange, stubborn, gaps. Even on the last row I wasn't entirely sure if I was going to win today—I'm glad that's over.

Today's Wordle hint

(Image credit: Josh Wardle)

Wordle today: A hint for Saturday, February 24

According to legend, a pied one of these rid the town of Hamelin of rats. Paying one of these is another way of saying it's time to face the unpleasant consequences of your actions.

Is there a double letter in Wordle today?

Yes, there is a double letter in today's puzzle.

Wordle help: 3 tips for beating Wordle every day

If there's one thing better than playing Wordle, it's playing Wordle well, which is why I'm going to share a few quick tips to help set you on the path to success:

A good opener contains a balanced mix of unique vowels and consonants.

A tactical second guess helps to narrow down the pool of letters quickly.

The solution may contain repeat letters.

There's no time pressure beyond making sure it's done by midnight. So there's no reason not to treat the game like a casual newspaper crossword and come back to it later if you're coming up blank.

Today's Wordle answer

(Image credit: Future)

What is today's Wordle answer?

Just in case you need it. The answer to the February 24 (980) Wordle is PIPER.

Previous answers

The last 10 Wordle answers

The more past Wordle answers you can cram into your memory banks, the better your chances of guessing today's Wordle answer without accidentally picking a solution that's already been used. Past Wordle answers can also give you some excellent ideas for fun starting words that keep your daily puzzle solving fresh.

Here are some recent Wordle solutions:

February 23: APART

APART February 22: HEAVY

HEAVY February 21: BUILD

BUILD February 20: MATCH

MATCH February 19: PRICE

PRICE February 18: RIDGE

RIDGE February 17: PSALM

PSALM February 16: STASH

STASH February 15: ASCOT

ASCOT February 14: TALON

Learn more about Wordle

(Image credit: Nurphoto via Getty)

Every day Wordle presents you with six rows of five boxes, and it's up to you to work out which secret five-letter word is hiding inside them.

You'll want to start with a strong word like ALERT—something containing multiple vowels, common consonants, and no repeat letters. Hit Enter and the boxes will show you which letters you've got right or wrong. If a box turns ⬛️, it means that letter isn't in the secret word at all. 🟨 means the letter is in the word, but not in that position. 🟩 means you've got the right letter in the right spot.

You'll want your second go to compliment the first, using another "good" word to cover any common letters you missed last time while also trying to avoid any letter you now know for a fact isn't present in today's answer.

After that it's just a case of using what you've learned to narrow your guesses down to the right word. You have six tries in total and can only use real words (so no filling the boxes with EEEEE to see if there's an E). Don't forget letters can repeat too (ex: BOOKS).

If you need any further advice feel free to check out our Wordle tips , and if you'd like to find out which words have already been used you can scroll to the relevant section above.