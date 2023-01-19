Today's Wordle 579 answer and hint for Thursday, January 19

Audio player loading…

Win Wordle your way with our wide range of hints, tips, guides, and more, designed to assist players of all skill levels and none. Whether you want to understand how to create a great opener, read a clue for the January 19 (579) puzzle, or would like today's Wordle answer on a plate, we've got you covered.

The answer to today's Wordle came at me pretty fast, one good early guess giving me a solid foundation of three greens that thankfully made sure the only sensible response was today's answer.

Wordle hint

A Wordle hint for Thursday, January 19

The answer you're looking for today is another way of describing something that's dirty, grimy, or soiled. It may help to think of the name of a certain classic sludge-type Pokemon. You only need to find one vowel to win.

Wordle help: 3 tips for beating Wordle every day

If there's one thing better than playing Wordle, it's playing Wordle well, which is why I'm going to share a few quick tips to help set you on the path to success:

A good opener contains a balanced mix of unique vowels and consonants.

A tactical second guess helps to narrow down the pool of letters quickly.

The solution may contain repeat letters.

There's no time pressure beyond making sure it's done by midnight. So there's no reason to not treat the game like a casual newspaper crossword and come back to it later if you're coming up blank.

Today's Wordle answer

(Image credit: Josh Wardle)

What is the Wordle 579 answer?

Who said you couldn't win on a Thursday? The answer to the January 19 (579) Wordle is MUCKY.

Previous answers

Wordle archive: Which words have been used

The more past Wordle answers you can cram into your memory banks, the better your chances of guessing today's Wordle answer without accidentally picking a solution that's already been used. Past Wordle answers can also give you some excellent ideas for fun starting words that keep your daily puzzle solving fresh.

Here are some recent Wordle solutions:

January 18: CHARD

CHARD January 17: ADOPT

ADOPT January 16: FROCK

FROCK January 15: SPIRE

SPIRE January 14: KOALA

KOALA January 13: HUMAN

HUMAN January 12: LEAPT

LEAPT January 11: SEDAN

SEDAN January 10: GRIMY

GRIMY January 9: PIXIE

Learn more about Wordle

Every day Wordle presents you with six rows of five boxes, and it's up to you to work out which secret five-letter word is hiding inside them.

You'll want to start with a strong word (opens in new tab) like ALERT—something containing multiple vowels, common consonants, and no repeat letters. Hit Enter and the boxes will show you which letters you've got right or wrong. If a box turns ⬛️, it means that letter isn't in the secret word at all. 🟨 means the letter is in the word, but not in that position. 🟩 means you've got the right letter in the right spot.

You'll want your second go to compliment the first, using another "good" word to cover any common letters you missed last time while also trying to avoid any letter you now know for a fact isn't present in today's answer.

After that it's just a case of using what you've learned to narrow your guesses down to the right word. You have six tries in total and can only use real words (so no filling the boxes with EEEEE to see if there's an E). Don't forget letters can repeat too (ex: BOOKS).

If you need any further advice feel free to check out our Wordle tips (opens in new tab), and if you'd like to find out which recent words have been used, you'll find those above.