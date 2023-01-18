Today's Wordle 578 answer and hint for Wednesday, January 18

Audio player loading…

Whether you're hoping to win today's Wordle, win every day, or just want to know what the heck this game's all about then you're in the right place. Just below you'll find links to helpful guides and archives, a fresh hint for the January 18 (578) Wordle, and even the answer in easily accessible plain text.

Nope, not there—not there either. Today's yellows didn't seem to fit in anywhere at all. After a few attempts those misses started to make themselves useful, as eventually there was nowhere left for the letters to go other than in the sole slot they hadn't been in before.

Wordle hint

A Wordle hint for Wednesday, January 18

You'll need to think about vegetables, as today's answer is the name of a particular member of the beet family with large green leaves and pale stems. Sometimes its name is given as Swiss _____. There's only one vowel to worry about this time.

Wordle help: 3 tips for beating Wordle every day

If there's one thing better than playing Wordle, it's playing Wordle well, which is why I'm going to share a few quick tips to help set you on the path to success:

A good opener contains a balanced mix of unique vowels and consonants.

A tactical second guess helps to narrow down the pool of letters quickly.

The solution may contain repeat letters.

There's no time pressure beyond making sure it's done by midnight. So there's no reason to not treat the game like a casual newspaper crossword and come back to it later if you're coming up blank.

Today's Wordle answer

(Image credit: Josh Wardle)

What is the Wordle 578 answer?

Let's keep your win streak going in the right direction. The answer to the January 18 (578) Wordle is CHARD.

Previous answers

Wordle archive: Which words have been used

The more past Wordle answers you can cram into your memory banks, the better your chances of guessing today's Wordle answer without accidentally picking a solution that's already been used. Past Wordle answers can also give you some excellent ideas for fun starting words that keep your daily puzzle solving fresh.

Here are some recent Wordle solutions:

January 17: ADOPT

ADOPT January 16: FROCK

FROCK January 15: SPIRE

SPIRE January 14: KOALA

KOALA January 13: HUMAN

HUMAN January 12: LEAPT

LEAPT January 11: SEDAN

SEDAN January 10: GRIMY

GRIMY January 9: PIXIE

PIXIE January 8: OPERA

Learn more about Wordle

Every day Wordle presents you with six rows of five boxes, and it's up to you to work out which secret five-letter word is hiding inside them.

You'll want to start with a strong word (opens in new tab) like ALERT—something containing multiple vowels, common consonants, and no repeat letters. Hit Enter and the boxes will show you which letters you've got right or wrong. If a box turns ⬛️, it means that letter isn't in the secret word at all. 🟨 means the letter is in the word, but not in that position. 🟩 means you've got the right letter in the right spot.

You'll want your second go to compliment the first, using another "good" word to cover any common letters you missed last time while also trying to avoid any letter you now know for a fact isn't present in today's answer.

After that it's just a case of using what you've learned to narrow your guesses down to the right word. You have six tries in total and can only use real words (so no filling the boxes with EEEEE to see if there's an E). Don't forget letters can repeat too (ex: BOOKS).

If you need any further advice feel free to check out our Wordle tips (opens in new tab), and if you'd like to find out which words have already been used you'll find those below.