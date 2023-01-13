Today's Wordle 573 answer and hint for Friday, January 13

Audio player loading…

You'll find fresh Wordle help here every day, including everything from handy hints to helpful clues and yes, if you want it, the answer to the January 13 (573) puzzle on a plate. New to Wordle? No problem; you'll find some general tips just below, as well as links to our helpful Wordle guides.

I seemed to only find bits and pieces of today's Wordle answer at first, which left me staring at a collection of four yellows and one green with just one guess to go. Luckily for me, that green was exactly the one I needed to finally see where today's Wordle was heading, and I managed to squeak over the finish line with a win.

Wordle hint

A Wordle hint for Friday, January 13

I'm today's answer, and I'm sure you are too. The word you're looking for today is commonly used to describe Homo Sapiens and contains two different vowels.

Wordle help: 3 tips for beating Wordle every day

If there's one thing better than playing Wordle, it's playing Wordle well, which is why I'm going to share a few quick tips to help set you on the path to success:

A good opener contains a balanced mix of unique vowels and consonants.

A tactical second guess helps to narrow down the pool of letters quickly.

The solution may contain repeat letters.

There's no time pressure beyond making sure it's done by midnight. So there's no reason to not treat the game like a casual newspaper crossword and come back to it later if you're coming up blank.

Today's Wordle answer

What is the Wordle 573 answer?

Let's finish the working week with a win. The January 13 (573) Wordle answer is HUMAN.

Previous answers

Wordle archive: Which words have been used

The more past Wordle answers you can cram into your memory banks, the better your chances of guessing today's Wordle answer without accidentally picking a solution that's already been used. Past Wordle answers can also give you some excellent ideas for fun starting words that keep your daily puzzle solving fresh.

Here are some recent Wordle solutions:

January 12: LEAPT

LEAPT January 11: SEDAN

SEDAN January 10: GRIMY

GRIMY January 9: PIXIE

PIXIE January 8: OPERA

OPERA January 7: LEMON

LEMON January 6: BELIE

BELIE January 5: SLEEK

SLEEK January 4: LAYER

LAYER January 3: ANTIC

Learn more about Wordle

Every day Wordle presents you with six rows of five boxes, and it's up to you to work out which secret five-letter word is hiding inside them.

You'll want to start with a strong word (opens in new tab) like ALERT—something containing multiple vowels, common consonants, and no repeat letters. Hit Enter and the boxes will show you which letters you've got right or wrong. If a box turns ⬛️, it means that letter isn't in the secret word at all. 🟨 means the letter is in the word, but not in that position. 🟩 means you've got the right letter in the right spot.

You'll want your second go to compliment the first, using another "good" word to cover any common letters you missed last time while also trying to avoid any letter you now know for a fact isn't present in today's answer.

After that it's just a case of using what you've learned to narrow your guesses down to the right word. You have six tries in total and can only use real words (so no filling the boxes with EEEEE to see if there's an E). Don't forget letters can repeat too (ex: BOOKS).

If you need any further advice feel free to check out our Wordle tips (opens in new tab), and if you'd like to find out which words have already been used you'll find those below.