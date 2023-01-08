Today's Wordle 568 answer and hint for Sunday, January 8

Audio player loading…

All the help and advice you need to make today's Wordle as straightforward as you want it to be is on this very page. Get a little pointer in the right direction with a fresh daily clue, read through our general tips, guides, and archives if you'd prefer, or if you'd just like to win as quickly as possible then feel free to scroll or click down to January 8's (568) answer.

There was one key letter I really needed to find today to make the jumble of yellow boxes I had make sense and I didn't find it in time. I was annoyed with myself, but hey, it happens.

Wordle hint

A Wordle hint for Sunday, January 8

The answer to today's Wordle is the name of a classical sort of dramatic musical play, one where singers take on leading roles and arias are likely. Sydney has a famous _____ House by the harbour built to host these and other artistic works. You'll need to find three different vowels to find today.

Wordle help: 3 tips for beating Wordle every day

If there's one thing better than playing Wordle, it's playing Wordle well, which is why I'm going to share a few quick tips to help set you on the path to success:

A good opener contains a balanced mix of unique vowels and consonants.

A tactical second guess helps to narrow down the pool of letters quickly.

The solution may contain repeat letters.

There's no time pressure beyond making sure it's done by midnight. So there's no reason to not treat the game like a casual newspaper crossword and come back to it later if you're coming up blank.

Today's Wordle answer

(Image credit: Josh Wardle)

What is the Wordle 568 answer?

End the week with a win. The January 8 (568) Wordle answer is OPERA.

Previous answers

Wordle archive: Which words have been used

The more past Wordle answers you can cram into your memory banks, the better your chances of guessing today's Wordle answer without accidentally picking a solution that's already been used. Past Wordle answers can also give you some excellent ideas for fun starting words that keep your daily puzzle solving fresh.

Here are some recent Wordle solutions:

January 7: LEMON

LEMON January 6: BELIE

BELIE January 5: SLEEK

SLEEK January 4: LAYER

LAYER January 3: ANTIC

ANTIC January 2: SKIRT

SKIRT January 1: WHINE

WHINE December 31: MANLY

MANLY December 30: MOLAR

MOLAR December 29: HAVOC

Learn more about Wordle

Every day Wordle presents you with six rows of five boxes, and it's up to you to work out which secret five-letter word is hiding inside them.

You'll want to start with a strong word (opens in new tab) like ALERT—something containing multiple vowels, common consonants, and no repeat letters. Hit Enter and the boxes will show you which letters you've got right or wrong. If a box turns ⬛️, it means that letter isn't in the secret word at all. 🟨 means the letter is in the word, but not in that position. 🟩 means you've got the right letter in the right spot.

You'll want your second go to compliment the first, using another "good" word to cover any common letters you missed last time while also trying to avoid any letter you now know for a fact isn't present in today's answer.

After that it's just a case of using what you've learned to narrow your guesses down to the right word. You have six tries in total and can only use real words (so no filling the boxes with EEEEE to see if there's an E). Don't forget letters can repeat too (ex: BOOKS).

If you need any further advice feel free to check out our Wordle tips (opens in new tab), and if you'd like to find out which words have already been used you'll find those below.