Today's Wordle answer and hint for Friday, December 9

Whatever help you need with today's Wordle is now just a short scroll or click away. I've got the answer to the December 9 (538) puzzle ready and waiting below, as well as a wide range of hints, tips, and clues designed to make your daily Wordle as easy and successful as you want it to be.

After a reasonably ordinary opening guess, four greens fell into my lap, and luckily for me, this wasn't one of those instances where there were still a dozen or more valid words left to work through either. It wasn't a "clever" win—no great deductive skills were needed today—but it still counts.

Wordle hint

A Wordle hint for Friday, December 9

Today's answer is another word for a plait, the technique of taking multiple strands of hair or thread, and then tying or weaving them together in an attractive manner. You'll need to find two vowels today.

Wordle help: 3 tips for beating Wordle every day

If there's one thing better than playing Wordle, it's playing Wordle well, which is why I'm going to share a few quick tips to help set you on the path to success:

A good opener contains a balanced mix of unique vowels and consonants.

A tactical second guess helps to narrow down the pool of letters quickly.

The solution may contain repeat letters.

There's no time pressure beyond making sure it's done by midnight. So there's no reason to not treat the game like a casual newspaper crossword and come back to it later if you're coming up blank.

Today's Wordle answer

(Image credit: Josh Wardle)

What is the Wordle 538 answer?

Let's make sure you win. The answer to the December 9 (538) Wordle is BRAID.

Previous answers

Wordle archive: Which words have been used

The more past Wordle answers you can cram into your memory banks, the better your chances of guessing today's Wordle answer without accidentally picking a solution that's already been used. Past Wordle answers can also give you some excellent ideas for fun starting words that keep your daily puzzle solving fresh.

Here are some recent Wordle solutions:

December 8: INFER

INFER December 7: JOUST

JOUST December 6: AMBER

AMBER December 5: WOKEN

WOKEN December 4: ADORE

ADORE December 3: TORSO

TORSO December 2: CHAFE

CHAFE December 1: EJECT

EJECT November 30: STUDY

STUDY November 29: UNDUE

Learn more about Wordle

Every day Wordle presents you with six rows of five boxes, and it's up to you to work out which secret five-letter word is hiding inside them.

You'll want to start with a strong word (opens in new tab) like ALERT—something containing multiple vowels, common consonants, and no repeat letters. Hit Enter and the boxes will show you which letters you've got right or wrong. If a box turns ⬛️, it means that letter isn't in the secret word at all. 🟨 means the letter is in the word, but not in that position. 🟩 means you've got the right letter in the right spot.

You'll want your second go to compliment the first, using another "good" word to cover any common letters you missed last time while also trying to avoid any letter you now know for a fact isn't present in today's answer.

After that it's just a case of using what you've learned to narrow your guesses down to the right word. You have six tries in total and can only use real words (so no filling the boxes with EEEEE to see if there's an E). Don't forget letters can repeat too (ex: BOOKS).

If you need any further advice feel free to check out our Wordle tips (opens in new tab), and if you'd like to find out which words have already been used you'll find those below.