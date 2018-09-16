What did you play last week?

Our Andy Kelly has an eye for videogame visuals, as seen on his excellent YouTube series, Other Places. He outdid himself with Shadow of the Tomb Raider's photo mode last week, thanks to the option to choose Lara's facial expression. As for the game itself, he rather liked it, giving it an 84 in his review.

James Davenport, Tyler Wilde, and Chris Livingston have all jumped into the beta for Blackout, the battle royale mode for Call of Duty: Black Ops 4. You can read their thoughts on that here. Chris also found something strange on Steam called Leisure Town (no relation to the webcomic of the same name), and even by Steam standards it looks like a baffling mess. On the subject of baffling mess, here's the gallery of players pooping off a dam in Scum that Chris put together. Videogames!

Joe Donnelly's gone native in GTA Online, and the regular diaries of his time in RP servers are a treat. Last week though he tried out a remixed version of one of its modes that pits super-jumping Teen Wolf ripoffs against armored dudes with miniguns. I haven't played GTA Online in a couple of years, it's got real weird. Bless Joe for sticking with it and bringing us updates like this.

Philippa Warr quite liked fish zoo tycoon simulator Megaquarium, while Wes Fenlon is still playing Monster Hunter World and has started up Dragon Quest 11 as well. Pray 4 Wes and his free time, basically.

I've gone back to The Elder Scrolls: Legends, and been impressed by the art for the cards they've added since I last tried it. Inspired by quests that offered me gold for playing a certain number of orcs and cards with the Charge ability I put together an aggressive red/purple deck that's doing OK. Seems like a lot of players are chasing the quests in Casual play, as I've had several opponents take the lead and then refuse to attack, dragging things out so they can play as many cards as possible and presumably complete their own quests. It makes each loss a bit more of a drain, but I've had fun—especially in the Chaos Arena, where Sheogorath, the god of madness, adds random complications to every match.

What about you? Did you pick up Frozen Synapse 2, Lamplight City, or Door Kickers: Action Squad? Are you one of the people trying out Dying Light: Bad Blood? Or one of the slightly more people in the Blackout beta? Let us know.