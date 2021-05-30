What did you play last week?

Natalie Clayton played all the great skateboarding games that have come out recently. There's a real variety of them out there, from the abstract and vibe-heavy Skate Story to minimalist halfpipe sim The Ramp and the sidescrolling sidewalk of Skate City. I'm looking forward to OlliOlli World, which seems to have collided with Adventure Time and got some fantasy RPG quests stuck on it.

Christopher Livingston played Siege Survival: Gloria Victis, a brutal survival game about a medieval siege. It's the kind of game where you contemplate robbing an old man because you're dying of thirst, where you discover the dead body of a burning horse and are relieved to have some pre-cooked meat. It's cheery is what I'm saying.

Morgan Park played Knockout City, a multiplayer dodgeball game that's better than it sounds. Or looks. This third-person dodgebrawl complicates things with gliders and cageballs and also trains. It's got a 1950s diner aesthetic but everyone looks like a Bratz doll? It's pretty weird and apparently more layered and deep than you'd expect.

Enough about us. What about you? Have you been exploring the lush world of Biomutant or living a pirate's life in King of Seas? Speaking of the sea, has the arrival of Maneater on Steam tempted anyone else to try the ShaRkPG? Have you been letting point-and-click adventure Strangeland mess with your head, or messing with others in dystopian psychiatry simulator Mind Scanners? Let us know!