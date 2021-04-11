What did you play last week?

Natalie Clayton played Twerk Hero, the rhythm game starring rapper Lil Nas X. It's a promotional gag in honor of his new single Montero, but it seems like a missed opportunity. I sang his song Old Town Road at karaoke once and the bootleg video was just a bunch of Red Dead Redemption let's play footage with the lyrics over the top, and it ruled. Give me a Lil Nas X cowboy sim.

Christopher Livingston played Cozy Grove, the game with the friendly ghost bears. It's an Animal Crossing-esque snack game, the kind you nibble on a bit then come back the next day to see what's new. In this case, that means collecting a different set of chores, helping the postmaster (who is a ghost bear), the ship's captain (a ghost bird-bear), and all the other ethereal ursines do up their island home.

Andy Kelly replayed Disco Elysium with full voice-acting and extra quests in its fancy Final Cut form. It also has more of the best sidekick in videogames, Kim Kitsuragi. Andy enjoyed the dense and intense detective RPG even more than he did the first time, and the first time he gave it a review score of 92.

Emma Matthews played Cold War's best mode, Gunfight. Well, she says it's the best mode anyway and I'm inclined to take her word for it. With small maps, two teams of two, and loadouts prepared for you like school lunches packed by a doting parent, it's snappy and immediate. Minus the fuss of unlocks, it's about making do with what you get and actually playing the objective for once.

Enough about us. What about you? Have you been strategizing your way through post-cataclysmic fantasy game Trials of Fire, or enjoying the retro platformer's swing into 3D with Crash Bandicoot 4: It's About Time? Tell us!