Welcome to Deus Ex week: here's what's coming

Guys, there's a new Deus Ex game. I know, we've been hurt before: the first sequel was claustrophobic and dirtied the name of the original for a lot of people. But now that I've seen it played and interviewed the developers, I'm nowhere near as sceptical about Deus Ex: Human Revolution. This week, I'll be explaining why.

The six-page preview feature I wrote from that visit is in our new issue both in the UK and the US. To go along with it, we'll have a week of Deus Ex stuff here on the site. There's a lot to say, but the best way of explaining why I'm suddenly so excited about it is to tell you exactly what I saw. I've written a blow-by-blow account of the full playthrough of two missions, including my thoughts on seeing some of the controversial elements we've heard about like the third-person cover system. This is what'll be shown behind closed doors at E3 this year, but they're not releasing it as a trailer, so this is probably the most nerdily detailed account of all the juicy info you'll find.

If you have any questions at all about the game, sign up and leave us a comment here. I'm constantly surprised by how varied gamers' opinions on Deus Ex and the prospect of a sequel are, so we'd love to hear from everyone who cares about the game, its name and its legacy.

Here's what we've got in store for you:

Now online

The Deus Ex 3 demonstration, blow-by-blow

Everything I saw, good and bad, with my reactions.

Interview with game director Jean-Francois Dugas

On what was great about Deus Ex, why Invisible War failed, and how Human Revolution will force players to think abou their approach.

Taking Liberties

One playthrough of Deus Ex's first level, Liberty Island, shows why it's still unsurpassed today.

Deus Ex 3 Screenshots Explained

The art and screenshots we've got have a lot of secrets and beautiful touches: Rich and I will talk you through them in a sort of visual podcast.

Interview with Art Director Jonathan Jacques-Belletete

On the Renaissance style, the neglected status of cyberpunk, and why he looks suspiciously like the main character.

The Deus Ex Decision

Looking back on how players decided the fate of the world in the first game: what the options were, how they were judged in the sequel, and who here in the office chose each one.

Interview with Lead Writer Mary DeMerle

On how the augmented world came about, how it ties in to the first game, and her hero, Deus Ex 1 writer Sheldon Pacotti.

June 21st

Your Questions Answered

Everything you've asked us during the week, answered to the best of my knowledge.

