Wargame: AirLand Battle revealed with first trailer: cold war combat on big, beautiful maps

You'd be forgiven for thinking that scenes from the first trailer for Wargame: Airland Battle could've been taken from Arma 2. I was getting quite into the idea of flying those planes you see above, then I realised that this is the follow-up to Eugen Systems' impressive Wargame: European Escalation (here's our review ). Wait a minute. This is an RTS. Now I'm excited.

The latest effort from the former RUSE developers was always going to have a sense of scale. The expansive topography you'll spy in the trailer's dramatic flyovers has all been modelled from satellite maps of Scandinavia, and represents just one massive battlefield from a cold war campaigns that'll see twelve nations locking horns for control of Northern Europe. The tanks, choppers and jets on show form a small fraction of the 750 combat units that'll be present in the finished article, which is due out next year.

Eugen will be showing Airland Battle off at Gamescom this week. We'll be sure to check in and find out more. Here's the trailer to whet your appetite.