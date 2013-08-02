Wargame: Airland Battle listens to the people, brings free DLC adding new maps and co-op

Giving power to the people can be a dangerous prospect - especially when those people are a game's community. There's always a chance they'll be completely unhinged . Luckily for Eugen Systems, when they turned to their fans to get feedback on Wargame: Airland Battle , they instead received a collection of features that could drastically improve the already top real-time strategy. Those features have now been implemented, and released for free in the Vox Populi DLC pack.

Wargame: European Escalation's Conquest mode has been re-introduced, and will let players fight battles requiring them to hold territory, rather than annihilating opposition forces. The mode has been introduced as an option for multiplayer and AI games, and will work across all existing maps.

For those wanting to pair up with a friend for a good old-fashioned comp-stomp, the Campaign mode now supports co-op, as well as versus play. You're also now able to select the nationality and equipment of enemy AI for skirmishes. Finally, the game has been expanded with 24 new units and 5 new maps.

Vox Populi is out now, and should automatically download the next time you launch the game.