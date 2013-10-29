Volume voice actors announced, retells the legend of Robin Hood

A recent trailer for Volume has revealed that author, actor, and Thomas Was Alone narrator Danny Wallace will lend his voice to the game's companion AI. YouTuber Charlie McDonnell will play the role of Robin Hood. Yes, that Robin Hood.

Volume will be a retelling of Robin Hood set in the near future. According to Eurogamer , Robert Locksley (better known as Robin Hood) finds a volume, a simulation tool that's used to train a military coup's forces. Locksley then uses the volume's AI to “broadcast simulations of robbery against England's wealthiest, becoming the world's first crime let's player.”

I encourage anyone who hasn't heard of Volume to check out designer Mike Bithell's video demonstration , which should give you a better idea of what Volume actually is.

Volume's set to come out sometime in 2014 on the PlayStation 4 with PC and Mac versions a month later.