Unreal Engine 3 "going everywhere" with Flash

I know, I know: You see the word "Flash" on a gaming website and immediately lapse into a month-long coma. And why not? You're a hardcore gamer. You couldn't care less about silly things like Angry Birds or the second dimension . That's the thing, though: Unreal 3 on Flash means that browser-based games are about to get a whole hell of a lot more awesome.

"With UE3 and Flash, games built for high-end consoles can now run on the Web or as Facebook apps, reaching an enormous user base," Epic CEO and founder Tim Sweeney said during the Adobe Max conference (via Gamasutra ). "This totally changes the playing field for game developers who want to widely deploy and monetize their games."

Next stop: Gears of Farmville, Angry Birdstorm, and Sorority Un-Life. The future's looking pretty damn gray. Er, great. Yes, that's what I meant.