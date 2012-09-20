Popular

XCOM: Enemy Unknown multiplayer video showdown - Marsh vs. Rich

XCOM: Enemy Unknown has seized the office. It's slick, pretty and delightfully difficult. So much so that it was a relief for Marsh and Rich to take a break from watching their squaddies die in droves to the alien menace and jump into the multiplayer mode instead.

The result is a battle of minds desperately trying to wrap themselves around new concepts like "flying" and "taking your move before time runs out." Marsh heads up a well-drilled human force while Rich takes charge of the alien rabble in a close contest for control of a strategically important graveyard. Watch the entire contest in the 30 minute video below. Take it away, Marsh.

Tom Senior

Based in Bath with the UK team, Tom loves strategy games, action RPGs, hack 'n slash games, digital card games… basically anything that he can fit on a hard drive.
