XCOM: Enemy Unknown multiplayer video showdown - Marsh vs. Rich

XCOM: Enemy Unknown has seized the office. It's slick, pretty and delightfully difficult. So much so that it was a relief for Marsh and Rich to take a break from watching their squaddies die in droves to the alien menace and jump into the multiplayer mode instead.

The result is a battle of minds desperately trying to wrap themselves around new concepts like "flying" and "taking your move before time runs out." Marsh heads up a well-drilled human force while Rich takes charge of the alien rabble in a close contest for control of a strategically important graveyard. Watch the entire contest in the 30 minute video below. Take it away, Marsh.