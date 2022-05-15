Today's Wordle answer #330: Sunday, May 15

Have you been searching for the Wordle May 15 (330) answer? It's easy to lose sight of the answer when there are so many possibilities, even right up to that final guess. When that happens to me I try to take a sanguine attitude to our daily puzzle game—win or lose, I already know I'll be back tomorrow to try again, either building on today's success or starting a fresh win streak.

Maybe you're here to browse our comprehensive Wordle archive instead? No matter why you've dropped by, I know I can help. I've got a helpful hint if you need it, the answer in big bold capital letters, and if you've never played Wordle before I can show you how.

Wordle May 15: A helpful hint

We've got a word that can unhelpfully mean several different things today. This can be used to talk about the quantity of something produced—food, money, or anything else—as well as giving something up or backing off. Two vowels in this one, and a relatively uncommon starting consonant, too.

Today's Wordle 330 answer

I may have lost today, but that doesn't mean you have to, too. The answer to the May 15 (330) Wordle is YIELD.

How Wordle works

In Wordle you're presented with five empty boxes to work with, and you need to suss out a secret five-letter word which fits in those boxes. You've only got six guesses to nail it.

Start with the best Wordle starting word, like "RAISE"—that's good because it contains three common vowels and no repeat letters. Hit Enter and the boxes will show you which letters you've got right or wrong.

If a box turns ⬛️, that letter isn't in the secret word at all. 🟨 means the letter is in the word, but not in that position. 🟩 means you've nailed the letter, it's in the word and in the right spot.

As you'll know from our top Wordle tips, in the next row, repeat the process for your second guess using what you learned from your previous guess. You have six tries and can only use real words (so no filling the boxes with EEEEE to see if there's an E).

Originally, Wordle was dreamed up by software engineer Josh Wardle, as a surprise for his partner who loves word games. From there it spread to his family, and finally got released to the public. The word puzzle game has since inspired tons of games like Wordle, refocusing the daily gimmick around music or math or geography. It wasn't long before Wordle became so popular it was sold to the New York Times for seven figures. Surely it's only a matter of time before we all solely communicate in tricolor boxes.