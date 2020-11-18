Ehroar is a member of Clan Redeem, and has won multiple world's first raid titles. He specializes in making cracked builds that use mods and Exotics in cool ways.

We're into week two of Beyond Light, and that means I've got another bonkers build for you, again focusing on having a frankly disgusting amount of grenades at your disposal. Follow the explanation in the video above and you'll be able to throw four Stasis grenades back-to-back and be ready to go again almost immediately after.

Last week, we received the first set of Darkness powers in the Destiny universe: Stasis. My previous article was about the Warlock Shadebinder subclass, which specializes in freezing enemies from a distance. But as usual the Titan likes to get a bit more up close and personal. The Behemoth subclass focuses on another core part of the Stasis toy box: shattering enemies like cheap china.

In this article and video I will show you how to fully take advantage of everything Behemoth has to offer.

The first thing you will need to do is complete the main campaign that comes with Beyond Light to unlock your Stasis subclass. From there, you will want to do all the questlines from The Stranger in order to unlock the Aspect and Fragments that will enhance your subclass with new perks.

Once you have your Behemoth, along with all the current unlocks, it's time to gear up for the absurd build shown in the video. Below is a list of the weapons, armor and mods you will need. If you're missing any mods from previous seasons you can check the Gunsmith and eventually his daily rotation will have what you need.

What you'll need

Subclass: Behemoth

Complete the Beyond Light campaign

Grenade: Glacier Grenade

This is the grenade type that creates ice walls that you get by default from completing the Beyond Light campaign.

Aspect: Cryoclasm

First complete the Born in Darkness quest line given after finishing the campaign, and then do the quest Aspect of Control. To finish Aspect of Control, you will also need to complete the Exotic quest The Stasis Prototype.

Fragments

Once you have finished the Aspect of Control quest, return to the Exo Stranger to pick up two of the three Fragments quests, each focused on Strikes, Crucible, or Gambit. Complete these for a Memory Fragment that you can bring to the Exo Stranger to unlock the Fragments of your choice. We will be using 'Whisper of Shards', the description for which reads: "Shattering a Stasis crystal boosts your grenade recharge rate; shatter additional crystals to increase the duration of the effect."

Exotic Weapon

Your choice of favorite Exotic primary! In the video I'm using Monte Carlo so that I can have my melee up almost all of the time in addition to the 'nade spam. You could also use Bad Juju for additional super energy or Traveller's Chosen to juice your ability recharge even more.

Energy Weapon: Deafening Whisper

This is a new Season of the Hunt grenade launcher. Find it by using the new Cryptolith Lure and doing Wrathborn Hunts.

Heavy weapon: Falling Guillotine

A Season of Arrivals sword, earned via the Season Pass and Umbral Engrams. If you don’t have it, any sword will do—they're all strong. Look for the perk combo of Whirlwind Blade and Relentless Strikes for the best boss DPS.

Exotic Armor: Armamentarium

This chest piece is a random drop, but can be farmed from Legendary Lost Sectors when the daily rotation is chest armor.

Mods

Blast Radius: Become Charged with Light by rapidly defeating multiple combatants with Grenade Launchers and Rocket Launchers.

Become Charged with Light by rapidly defeating multiple combatants with Grenade Launchers and Rocket Launchers. Firepower: While Charged with Light, regain a portion of your grenade energy when you use your grenade, consuming one stack of Charged with Light.

How it works

Firepower is a solar Charged with Light mod which, crucially, stacks with multiple copies of itself. The more copies you have, the greater the amount of grenade energy you will receive back. For that reason we will be using four of them!

And with that the infinite loop is complete.

This build has a lot of moving parts, but it boils down to a very simple loop. You become Charged with Light using the Blast Radius mod and getting double-kills with your grenade launcher. Once you have two stacks you want to throw your first Glacier Grenade, which will create a cluster of Stasis crystals. When you do so you will get a huge chunk of your grenade energy back thanks to the four Firepower mods. From there you take advantage of your Aspect by sliding through the crystals to instantly shatter them.

Shattering the Stasis crystals will kill all the enemies nearby and activate the buff from your Whisper of Shards fragment. These two things alone will be enough to chain your grenade forever. The only thing left to do is get a double kill with Deafening Whisper to get another stack of Charged with Light since you just consumed one. And with that the infinite loop is complete: throw your grenade, slide through it, and get a double kill to refresh your Charged with Light. Overall this build is all about getting up close and personal, but hey that's the only way a Titan knows.