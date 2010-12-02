Witcher 2 trailer features a jailbreak and fiery demons

A new trailer has been released for The Witcher 2 in which a lot is said but little is revealed. Someone wants somebody dead and it looks like the hero Geralt is the man to get it done. Cue scenes of extended violence. Pre-order details and a trailer are embedded below.

Possibly the best part of the video is the shot of a demon with a log for a head. He sits on a throne of stakes and spits embers as he roars, though there is a shot teasing some sort of huge lizardy hydra creature. The Witcher 2 is now available for pre-order from Good Old Games . For more fifteen minutes of the Witcher 2 in action, check out CD Project's Witcher 2 walkthrough . Here's the new trailer.