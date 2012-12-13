Windows 8 store now accepting PEGI 18 rated games

Back in October, Microsoft took some flak when it was discovered that the Windows 8 app certification requirements blocked games with a rating above PEGI 16 from being accepted onto the storefront. And rightfully so, because it was silly.

Today Microsoft have corrected that oversight with new guidelines that will allow mature games onto the Windows Store, provided they have a PEGI rating. The new requirement states: "Apps with a rating over PEGI 16, ESRB MATURE, or that contain content that would warrant such a rating, are not allowed, unless the app is a game, is rated by a third party ratings board, and otherwise complies with these certification requirements."

Microsoft have also announced the first games that will take advantage of this new ruling. "We're excited to be partnering with game publishers to bring great desktop game titles to Windows 8—including The Witcher, by CD Projekt, and Grand Theft Auto IV, by Take Two—with more games coming soon."

I'd imagine most our Windows 8 using readers are already happily set up with a selection of 18 rated games through whatever digital distributor takes preference on the desktop. But while not exactly game-changing news for the OS, it's a step in the direction of common sense.

