Watch the official Black Ops 4 Zombies trailer, featuring Avenged Sevenfold

Treyarch has released an official trailer for Call of Duty: Black Ops 4's Zombies mode, featuring the US band, Avenged Sevenfold.

The trailer features a montage of zombie slaying action, in what looks like a Roman colosseum, complete with spike traps and zombie tigers—all of which will be familiar if you caught the story trailer, back in July. Oh, and there's also a tall guy that seems intent on vomiting—what is presumably—green acid all over you.

All of this hot zombie content is accompanied by the song "Mad Hatter," written and performed by Avenged Sevenfold, The band have been fans of the Black Ops games for years and have written and recorded songs for previous series' entries, including "Not Ready to Die" for the original Black Ops, and "Carry On" for Black Ops 2.

While there's no singleplayer campaign this time around, Black Ops 4 is of course getting a new Battle Royale mode, Blackout, which ran a beta on PC last weekend.

Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 is set for release on October 12.