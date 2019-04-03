Blizzard reveals 52 new Hearthstone: Rise of Shadows cards

The first Hearthstone: Rise of Shadows card reveal livestream took place last week, and today it's time for the last. Blizzard will reveal the remaining cards in the expansion in a livestream set to begin at 10 am PT/1 pm ET today, April 3, and you can watch it with us in the player above.
Update: The stream is over, and the new cards—all 52 of them!— can be seen below.
Image 1 of 52
Image 2 of 52
Image 3 of 52
Image 4 of 52
Image 5 of 52
Image 6 of 52
Image 7 of 52
Image 8 of 52
Image 9 of 52
Image 10 of 52
Image 11 of 52
Image 12 of 52
Image 13 of 52
Image 14 of 52
Image 15 of 52
Image 16 of 52
Image 17 of 52
Image 18 of 52
Image 19 of 52
Image 20 of 52
Image 21 of 52
Image 22 of 52
Image 23 of 52
Image 24 of 52
Image 25 of 52
Image 26 of 52
Image 27 of 52
Image 28 of 52
Image 29 of 52
Image 30 of 52
Image 31 of 52
Image 32 of 52
Image 33 of 52
Image 34 of 52
Image 35 of 52
Image 36 of 52
Image 37 of 52
Image 38 of 52
Image 39 of 52
Image 40 of 52
Image 41 of 52
Image 42 of 52
Image 43 of 52
Image 44 of 52
Image 45 of 52
Image 46 of 52
Image 47 of 52
Image 48 of 52
Image 49 of 52
Image 50 of 52
Image 51 of 52
Image 52 of 52
Hearthstone: Rise of Shadows is set to go live on April 9. You can catch up with all the previously-revealed cards at playhearthstone.com, and get a closer look at the upcoming Hagatha Swampqueen Legendary card here.