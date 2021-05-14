Unrelenting hand gore is the true highlight of Resident Evil Village

VIDEO: Resident Evil Village has perfect hands, also available on YouTube.

Resident Evil Village's hands might make the top five of all first-person hands ever, because these digits do it all. We have beautiful animations and detailed textures, hands so real they look more believable than my own. Best of all, we're treated to some great body horror gags set up way back in Resident Evil 7, with escalation after escalation in Resident Evil Village.

We also get a baked in foil for these beauties, a protagonist so dull and whose vocal performance plays so opposite to the hand gore, that he somehow transcends his bland personality to become likable. Ethan Winters, welcome to the First Person Hands Hall of Fame.

I haven't thought about hands this much since I saw a to-scale cardboard cut out of Shaquille O'Neal at the Great Falls Scheels in the '90s. To see what I mean, check out the vid up top, which highlights exactly why Ethan Winters has some of the best hands in PC gaming.