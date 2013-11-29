UK Giveaway: win one of three Eve Online Collector's edition boxes

The grand galactic story engine Eve Online sailed proudly into its second decade, a fine achievement for a unique MMO that still fosters the finest high intrigue on the internet. CCP have celebrated the landmark - and the arrival of the Rubicon update - with the release of the Eve Online Collector's Edition, a great big box full of smaller boxes, each full of Eve Online goodies. There's a Minmitar Rifter combat frigate model that doubles as a USB hub why not, a 192 page book detailing the history of Eve, a recording of the live orchestral performance of Eve's soundtrack. a "mystery code" that grants owners "special benefits" in "future CCP products" like the Oculus Rift dogfighting game, Valkyrie, and a copy of the Danger Game, the board game made by CCP's founders, featuring the cross-dressing mayor of Reykjavík, Jon Gnarr , on its cover.

Would you like one? We've got three to give away to UK readers who give the best answer to the question below.

Rubicon marks the start of a new saga in Eve Online, one that'll let players build their own warpgates to open up new areas of space. The question is simple, then: You've take the first trip through a shiny new gate. What do you find on the other side? The three best/funniest answers under 50 words long will win a collector's edition. This one's for UK residents only. Send your answers to tom.senior@futurenet.com with the subject header "Eve Online competition".

Here's CCP's description of what's included in the box.



“Into the Second Decade” A fully-illustrated history book celebrating the EVE Universe from creation to the integration of DUST 514. This 192 page Hard-back book, 285mm x 230mm, is filled with high quality imagery.

“Minmatar Rifter” combat frigate. This finely crafted and detailed model (178mm x 178mm x 51mm) is also a 4-port USB hub bringing one of the most popular ships in EVE history to life for your desktop. (Includes stand and usb cable.) Please note that the Rifter Hub supplied in the Eve 10th Anniversary collectors box is designed to be plugged directly into a PC / Mac / Laptop / Netbook only. Plugging it into an externally powered USB-Hub or any other connecting device may cause the built-in fuse protection to break the circuit.

EVE Symphony Soundtrack CD, recorded live during the Icelandic Symphony Orchestra performance at Fanfest 2013. Packaged with 3 collectable 'code' cards in a special edition digipak.

A CCP “Mystery Code” that will grant owners special benefits related to future CCP products and events including

1 x PLEX – available at launch

New and exclusive “Phanca” Cybernetic Arm – coming November 19

Exclusive “Templar MkII Prototype Fighter” for EVE: Valkyrie – coming 2014

More Mystery Code content will be announced soon!

“Danger Game”, the board game created by the founders of CCP to help fund the development of the original EVE Online release, now translated to English for all to enjoy. With fully updated artwork it is packaged in a commemorative Collector's Edition tin.

The winners will be judged and announced on Monday December 2. Good luck!

UPDATE: WINNERS HAVE BEEN SELECTED

The answers from email and the comments below have been assessed, and we have three winners! Morgan suggests we'll find "all the odd socks that have ever been lost floating in the void, plus a space station with the sign 'Elvis Presley's Bar & Grill'", solving two galactic mysteries in one swoop. Lee fears rediscovering "my mate's cold corpse - not a game in which to go AFK!", raising the delightful, if disturbing, notion that occasionally Eve players fall through cracks in the universe and become trapped between realities. Faintly plausible, but not as plausible as John's sugestion that the Goonswarm will already be in there, "making phallic objects to remind new explorers of what will be done to them in due course!", a suggestion that gets plus points for likelihood. A thousand capsuleer-hours and billions of Isk, all to be buggered by a Goon in new-space.

Thanks for entering, everyone. We'll have plenty more competitions on the site throughout December, so keep an eye out for more!