Ubisoft postpones city-building RTS The Settlers once again

Unfortunately for RTS fans, this has become a familiar headline over the past several years. The launch of Ubisoft's city-building RTS The Settlers was first delayed in 2019, and then again in 2020. In January of this year Ubisoft finally announced a new launch date of March 17, but it's been delayed once again.

This most recent delay is the result of player feedback Ubisoft received during The Settlers closed beta, which ran from January 20-24.

"As we went through this feedback, it became clear to our team that the quality wasn't yet in line with the team's vision. Therefore, we took the decision to postpone the launch of the game to a later date," reads a message on the official site .

"The additional time will be used to further improve the game and push quality as our main priority for all our players. We will keep you updated in due time and give you more details on the next milestones for The Settlers."

The Settlers is a long-running RTS series that began back in 1993 for the Commodore Amiga, and spawned six sequels and several spinoffs over the years. An eighth game in the series was planned for 2014 but was never completed.

No new launch date for The Settlers has been announced.