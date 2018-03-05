Ubisoft is changing what you get when you purchase Rainbow Six Siege

A lot is changing in Rainbow Six Siege: not only will it's third season usher in a cooperative zombie mode, but what you get when you purchase the game will be different, too. In a new blog, Ubisoft has announced it will remove the Renown cost for the game's original 20 operators. This applies to owners of the Advanced, Gold and Complete Editions, and will take effect March 6.

Meanwhile, the Starter Edition, which previously offered two random operators to those who purchased it, will now offer six random operators. These random selections are drawn from a pool including Ash, Thermite, Thatcher, Fuze and Sledge from the attackers side, and Rook, Mute, Smoke, Jager and Kapkan from the defenders side.

According to Ubisoft this means newcomers "will have a better chance of an unlocked Operator being available to them in a match, as opposed to their 1-2 Operators being picked by someone else on the team.

"These 10 Operators have been selected because new players are able to understand their nuances more quickly, as well as allow high level player/team support as their skill and knowledge progresses."

As Evan has already pointed out, Renown costs for weapon attachments will be removed entirely across all editions. "Unfortunately, due to a technical limitation, we will not be able to issue refunds for players that have already acquired these Operators, or attachments.