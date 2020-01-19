Ubisoft files lawsuit against hackers selling DDoS service

Ubisoft has filed a lawsuit against a website allegedly selling a DDoS service that's been used against Rainbow Six Siege servers.

The SNG.ONE website sells subscriptions, ranging from around €150 to €500 and payable only by Bitcoin of course, which allow purchasers to choose from a variety of targets. While SNG.ONE currently advertizes itself as a service for testing your own firewalls against attack, Ubiosft's suit alleges that its owners also ran r6s.support, which targeted Siege specifically, as well as listing other potential targets customers could choose from including Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 4, FIFA 20, and Fortnite.

The suit also claims that, "knowing that this lawsuit was imminent, Defendants have hastily sought to conceal evidence concerning their involvement, even going so far as to create and publish a fictional seizure notice on one of the websites used by Defendants falsely claiming that the domain had been seized by “Microsoft Inc. and Ubisoft Entertainment” pursuant to a fictional “Operation(D)DoS OFF.”"

The suit seeks damages, injunctive relief, and other equitable relief. You can read the full thing over at Polygon.